Classic era Doctor Who star Bonnie Langford is returning to time travel show

Doctor Who alum Bonnie Langford is returning to the show to star alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the new series, the BBC and Disney+ announced today. Starting in 1986, Langford played the Time Lord's companion Melanie Bush opposite the versions of the Doctor portrayed by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy. She reprised the role last year for the final episode of Jodie Whittaker's tenure in the TARDIS.

"Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie's back!" said showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement. "What an honor, delight, and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn't just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days."

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back," said Langford. "To be part of the exceptional cast, crew, and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I'm so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal."

Langford's other credits include the BBC soap Eastenders and the West End production of Chicago.

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Gatwa and costar Millie Gibson. Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the Christmas holiday season.

