7th Heaven: Where Are They Now?
Keeping up with the Camdens! Find out what the cast of the WB-CW drama is up to now.
7th Heaven, Then and Now
Family-friendly teen series 7th Heaven ended its 11-season run 10 years ago this weekend, on May 13, 2007 (the stars celebrated the 20th anniversary of the premiere just last summer). Catch up with the cast of the WB-CW drama, ahead.
Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden)
Catherine Hicks, who played Camden family matriarch Annie, was active in both film and TV when she joined 7th Heaven in 1996, and had been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the 1980 TV movie Marilyn: The Untold Story. Since then, she has worked largely in TV movies, and her most recent credits are the 2016 film After the Rain and the TV movies Honeymoon from Hell in 2016 and A Christmas Reunion in 2015.
Barry Watson (Matt Camden)
After a handful of credits in the early '90s, Barry Watson was cast as Matt, the Camdens' oldest child. Since 7th Heaven, he starred in the TV series What About Brian and Samantha Who? Most recently in the late aughts, he had recurring roles on Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, and Master of Sex, as well as some film projects.
Jessica Biel (Mary Camden)
Jessica Biel played Mary, the black sheep of the Camden family. Since 7th Heaven, she has had one of the most prolific careers of the main cast, primarily in film. Her post-Camden credits include 2010's The A-Team, 2011's New Year's Eve, 2012's Total Recall and Hitchcock, 2016's A Kind of Murder, and the upcoming Shock and Awe. She also married Justin Timberlake in 2012 — you may have heard about that.
Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden)
Since playing middle sibling Lucy, Beverley Mitchell has accrued credits on the big and small screens, including a regular role on The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2011–2013, a handful of TV movies, and most recently, playing a heightened version of herself in the comedy series Hollywood Darlings, alongside fellow TV child stars Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin.
David Gallagher (Simon Camden)
David Gallagher played Simon, the fourth-oldest Camden kid, on 7th Heaven. Since then, he has appeared on the TV series Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, Criminal Minds, and CSI, among others, as well as in J.J. Abrams' 2011 sci-fi thriller Super 8. Since 2002, Gallagher has performed the voice of the character Riku in the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise.
Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden)
Mackenzie Rosman got her first credit playing the Camdens' fifth-oldest (and longtime youngest) child Ruthie on 7th Heaven. Now in her mid-20s, the actress' three most recent roles were all horror films in 2013: Nightcomer, Beneath, and Ghost Shark, the latter of which was a TV movie.
Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino (David and Sam Camden)
Now in their late teens, Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino played the Camdens' two youngest children, twins David and Sam, who were born during the series' third season. Originally, Nikolas, Lorenzo, and their two fellow quadruplet brothers played the twins, but as the babies grew up, Nikolas and Lorenzo became the official David and Sam. 7th Heaven is the last credit listed for each of them.
Stephen Collins (Rev. Eric Camden)
Before playing Protestant minister and Camden family patriarch Eric in 7th Heaven, Stephen Collins had an impressive resume that included roles on films like All the President's Men and Star Trek: The Motion Picture. After the show wrapped, he continued to act on the small screen with appearances on Private Practice, No Ordinary Family, and Devious Maids. But it was his personal life that overshadowed his career when, in 2014, Collins admitted to sexually abusing three underage women. He later released a public apology, stating: "I deeply regret the mistakes I've made and any pain I have caused these three women. I admit to, apologize for and take responsibility for what I did."
George Stults (Kevin Kinkirk)
Before joining the cast of 7th Heaven in 2002 to play police officer and Lucy's eventual husband Kevin Kinkirk, George Stults appeared on such early-2000s staples as Will & Grace and Friends. Post-Heaven, his credits include appearances on the series Zoo and Melissa & Joey, and the TV movies I'm Not Ready for Christmas in 2015 and Christmas With the Andersons in 2016.
Adam LaVorgna (Robbie Palmer)
Adam LaVorgna played Mary Camden's on-and-off boyfriend Robbie Palmer on 7th Heaven. Before he was cast on the show, he already built up his TV resume with a job playing young Frank Sinatra in the miniseries Sinatra and a role on the series Brooklyn Bridge. Since 7th Heaven, his TV credits include appearances on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Cold Case, and CSI: Miami. He is currently at work on a few film projects.
Tyler Hoechlin (Martin Brewer)
Before 7th Heaven, Tyler Hoechlin had his first major role as Tom Hanks' young son in 2002's Road to Perdition. He entered the Camdens' world in the 8th season as Martin Brewer, and has since had success on the big screen in 2016's Everybody Wants Some!! and Undrafted, and will appear in 2018's Fifty Shades Freed. On TV, he played Derek Hale in the first four seasons of Teen Wolf, and currently plays Superman on Supergirl.
Christopher Michael (Police Chief Michaels)
Christopher Michael played Police Chief Michaels on 7th Heaven after having already racked up dozens of TV credits on a variety of shows. After leaving Glen Oak, his resume includes a recurring role on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, as well as appearances on iCarly, Pretty Little Liars, Grey's Anatomy, Parenthood, Castle, and Community, among other shows.
Rachel Blanchard (Roxanne Richardson)
Before she joined 7th Heaven as Kevin's partner Roxanne, Rachel Blanchard was already a noteworthy TV actress for having been one of the original main cast members of Are You Afraid of the Dark? and having starred as Cher in the TV adaptation of the film Clueless from 1996–99. Her recent credits include appearances on Psych and Another Period, a recurring role on the first season of Fargo, and starring on You Me Her.
Ashlee Simpson (Cecilia Smith)
Though better known as a musician, Jessica Simpson's little sister Ashlee appeared on 7th Heaven as Simon's girlfriend Cecilia from 2002–04 before releasing her debut album, Autobiography, in 2004. She has since released two more albums, 2005's I Am Me and 2008's Bittersweet World; performed as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live twice; starred in various productions of the musical Chicago as Roxie Hart; appeared as herself on Punk'd and America's Next Top Model, among other shows; and had a lead role on the short-lived 2009 reboot of Melrose Place.
Jeremy London (Chandler Hampton)
Jeremy London played Chandler Hampton, the minister who temporarily replaces and then assists Eric Camden, on 7th Heaven. Before he visited Glen Oak, he had recurring roles on Party of Five and I'll Fly Away, among other TV appearances. He has accrued dozens of film and TV credits since 7th Heaven, and his upcoming projects include the TV series MallBrats.
Scotty Leavenworth (Peter Petrowski)
Child actor Scotty Leavenworth had quite a long list of credits before joining 7th Heaven as the Camdens' neighbor and Ruthie's eventual boyfriend, including parts on the TV series The Young and the Restless, Passions, and Philly, and in the films The Green Mile, Donnie Darko, and The Majestic. Post-Heaven, he has appeared on episodes of The Forgotten, Desperate Housewives, and Bones.
Chaz Lamar Shepherd (John Hamilton)
Chaz Lamar Shepherd was already known for his role on Me and the Boys when he joined the cast of 7th Heaven as Reverend Hamilton's son John; his other early credits include appearances on Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, and Sister, Sister. More recently, he has had recurring roles on The Game and the Netflix original series Haters Back Off! He is also known for starring in a national tour of the musical Dreamgirls.
Haylie Duff (Sandy Jameson)
Before she joined the cast of 7th Heaven in its 10th season as Sandy, Simon's fiancée's best friend, Haylie Duff had appeared on American Dreams, Joan of Arcadia, and Lizzie McGuire, which starred her sister Hilary. She was also best known for her role in the 2004 sleeper hit Napoleon Dynamite. Since 7th Heaven, she has been a part of the Broadway cast of Hairspray, had roles in the films Slightly Single in LA and Fear Island, recorded music with her sister, and appeared on the series Napoleon Dynamite (reprising her original role) and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, among other credits.