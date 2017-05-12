7th Heaven: Where Are They Now?

Before playing Protestant minister and Camden family patriarch Eric in 7th Heaven, Stephen Collins had an impressive resume that included roles on films like All the President's Men and Star Trek: The Motion Picture. After the show wrapped, he continued to act on the small screen with appearances on Private Practice, No Ordinary Family, and Devious Maids. But it was his personal life that overshadowed his career when, in 2014, Collins admitted to sexually abusing three underage women. He later released a public apology, stating: "I deeply regret the mistakes I've made and any pain I have caused these three women. I admit to, apologize for and take responsibility for what I did."