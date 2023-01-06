The network has given its final verdict on the legal drama starring Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, and Aunjanue Ellis.

AMC is putting 61st Street in its rearview mirror.

The legal drama, which the network had originally greenlit for two seasons, has been canceled after just one season, EW has confirmed.

The announcement comes after the series — which starred Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, Aunjanue Ellis, and Holt McCallany — has already wrapped its second season, which AMC will no longer air.

61st Street Courtney B. Vance in '61st Street.' | Credit: AMC

The series is one of multiple shows that have been affected by AMC's latest cost-cutting measures after the company announced that it would be taking $400 million in content write-downs in December, per Variety. In addition to 61st Street, it has shuttered the Tatiana Maslany–led series Invitation to a Bonfire; the comedic sci-fi series Demascus, executive produced by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson; and the sci-fi mystery Moonhaven, which had also been renewed for a second season before its cancellation.

Created by Peter Moffat and executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, 61st Street was envisioned as a two-season event that dug deep into the institutional racism, code of silence, and rampant corruption within Chicago's criminal justice system. Its first season centered around hard-working attorney Franklin Robert (Vance) as he fought to defend Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising high school athlete who is taken in as a suspected gang member after a drug bust results in the killing of an officer.

AMC isn't the only network that has been pulling the plug on its programming. HBO Max has canceled and removed numerous shows in recent months including Minx, which had nearly finished filming its second season before it was shelved in December. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that its German mystery series 1899 had also been scrapped after one season.

