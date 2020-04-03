Quibi scares up trailer for Sam Raimi's 50 States of Fright

Earlier in the week, EW reported how the horror streaming service Shudder is attracting record numbers of subscribers as quarantined genre fans look for something to watch. So, this seems like a great time for the mobile-based streaming service Quibi to unleash its horror show 50 States of Fright.

The series is executive produced by none other than Evil Dead franchise overlord Sam Raimi and features chilling tales based on urban legends from all across the U.S., with each installment corresponding to a particular state. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, stars alongside Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and John Marshall Jones (Grand Hotel) in Michigan’s episode, “The Golden Arm.” Erstwhile Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci leads Colorado’s “Red Rum,” with Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home). Others on board include Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Asa Butterfield (Netflix’s Sex Education), and Ron Livingston.

50 States features a rotating group of writers and directors, including Raimi himself, as well as A Quiet Place co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Fifty States of Fright launches April 13 but those who sign up for Quibi by Sunday will get early access to the show this Monday. Watch the trailer for 50 States of Fright above.

