The 50 best teen shows of all time

(WB, 2001) "No flights, no tights." Who knew that one rule would be a recipe for success and lead to the one of longest running superhero show ever? Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the WB drama brought the Superman mythology down to Earth and followed a young Clark Kent (an endearing Tom Welling) as he learned to control his powers, fought Buffy-like meteor freaks-of-the-week, and experienced all the firsts normal teens do at that age. Except those milestones carried even more peril because of his out-of-the-world secret and raised questions like, what would happen if Superman had sex with a normal human? What does it look like when Superman is on drugs (or in this case, red Kryptonite?) Exploring how his abilities complicated his already complex relationship with love interest Lana Lang (Kristen Kreuk), best friend Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), and more was part of the fun (and frustration at times). Sure, Smallville could be conservative and leaned on the damsel in distress trope way too often, but it made the Man of Steel incredibly relatable and really took off once it figured out how to cleverly incorporate the DC mythos without ruining the show's grounded appeal. —Chancellor Agard