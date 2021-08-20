Get a first look at the CW's reimagined time travel mystery 4400

It's time to declassify intel on 4400.

The CW's reimagining of the USA Network sci-fi series that originally ran from 2004-2007 is almost here, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek with three first look photos that peel back the curtain on what to expect from the time travel mystery.

The series begins when 4,400 marginalized people who vanished without a trace throughout the past hundred years return in an instant in 2021. They have no memory of what happened to them or why they were abducted, and they haven't aged a day. As some begin to develop powers, the government races to analyze the potential threat, while "the 4400," as they're called, must grapple with the mystery of what happened to them — and why they've reappeared.

4400 (L-R) Autumn Best, Brittany Adebumola, and TL Thompson in '4400' | Credit: Matt Dinerstein/The CW

"It's about time travel but setting it in 2021. Where we are now feels like a very pivotal time in our nation's history — it was really interesting to examine how we got here through all these people from different eras," co-showrunner Ariana Jackson tells EW. "It feels like a really interesting time to set it in to really examine how we came to be here and now, a time where we're really seeing a lot of the cracks in our society and in what we built. We look at how those things might have been built wrong to lead us here to today. There's a reason why we're in the moment we're in."

The reimagined series spends more time with members of the 4400 in their original eras to further illuminate how issues the characters faced decades, or even a century ago, are still problems today. "What I think is really compelling about what this show is, as opposed to lots of other sci-fi shows that are about world-building, this one is firmly grounded in the present, which I think is really a different kind of context for shows like this," co-showrunner Sunil Nayar tells EW.

4400 stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore, Amarr Wooten, Cory Jeacoma, Derrick A. King, Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, and Autumn Best. Check out the rest of EW's exclusive first look photos below:

4400 (L-R): TL Thompson and Jaye Ladymore | Credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./The CW

4400 premieres Monday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.