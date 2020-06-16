Grab your night cheese! 30 Rock cast to reprise roles for TV special

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and more will return to their characters for an Upfronts event.

30 Rock type TV Show network NBC

It's time to say yes to love, yes to life, but more importantly yes to staying in more because you're going to want to be around when the cast of 30 Rock gets back together to reprise their roles more than seven years since the series finale.

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more unannounced veterans of the hit NBC comedy will reprise their beloved roles for a special one-time Upfronts event to "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season," a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon reads. Do you hear that? That's the sound of us high-fiving a million angels.

The hourlong, commercial-free event will premiere on NBC Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET. It will then be rebroadcast across NBCU platforms USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, CNBC, and streaming platform Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

"We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," Fey, who created and starred in 30 Rock, said in a joint statement with fellow executive producer Robert Carlock. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

The Upfront presentations are TV networks' annual event to showcase the offerings of their upcoming seasons to advertisers, but this May's festivities in New York were canceled in light of the coronavirus. Since then, plans needed to change in order to adapt to the ever-changing entertainment landscape at the moment.

"At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike," NBCUniversal Chairman of Advertising & Partnerships Linda Yaccarino said in a statement. "Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!"

All episodes of 30 Rock will soon be moving to Peacock when it launches on July 15.

