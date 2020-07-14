30 Rock reunion won't air on all NBC TV stations. Cue nerd rage.

If you live in one of the top 10 TV markets, chances are you're safe.

If you live within the top 10 television markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas Fort-Worth make up the top five — then you're in a much better position to view the upcoming 30 Rock reunion special on your local NBC channel. Unfortunately, that won't be the case for all of America.

Some affiliate groups that operate various NBC affiliate stations around the country have opted not to air the reunion on Thursday, July 16, EW has learned. Vulture was the first to report the news, specifically citing Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna, and Sinclair Broadcast Group as the organizations choosing to preempt. Together they make up a significant portion of NBC's reach in the U.S. So, if you tune in to your local channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the reunion's big night and it's not there, you'll know why.

Nearly all of the stations in the top 10 markets are NBC owned and operated and, therefore, will be airing the reunion as scheduled. For those unable to watch, there are other options.

A day later on July 17, the special will be rebroadcast across NBCU-owned platforms USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Simultaneously, it will also be available to stream on the new platform Peacock at that time.

As reported by Vulture, the stations opting out apparently see the reunion as too much of a promotional push for the Peacock streaming platform and feared it would siphon off viewers from linear TV. A rep for NBC did not comment on this.

Original cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will reprise their roles from the beloved NBC comedy, which concluded in January 2013. Also featuring some other unannounced guests, the reunion will serve to introduce NBCUniversal's programming slate for the 2020-21 television season in lieu of a traditional Upfront presentation.

