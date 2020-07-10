Tina Fey's Liz Lemon accosts maskless New Yorker in 30 Rock reunion teaser

If you don't wear a mask, you'll have Lemon to deal with.

30 Rock type TV Show network NBC

Here's your first look at the upcoming 30 Rock reunion special. And, yes, Liz Lemon has a problem with New Yorkers who don't wear masks in public.

A new teaser for the reunion sees former cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer back together as their characters as part of NBC's Upfront TV presentations. It begins with another successful interaction with a man for the Blocker, a.k.a. the Lizard, a.k.a. Lesbian Yellow Sour Fruit.

Typically, television networks preview the shows arriving in the upcoming season for advertisers and press, but with no in-person events this year, NBCU is using this to draw eyeballs.

The 30 Rock actors reprised their roles from the hit NBC comedy series, which ended in 2013. Other unannounced veterans are said to return, as well.

The reunion special will air next week on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It will be available to stream the next day on the Peacock platform.

