30 Rock star Jack McBrayer is a contestant on the new season of Nailed It!

30 Rock star Jack McBrayer will appear as a contestant on season 6 of Nailed It!, Netflix announced Tuesday, and let's hope the assignment is not coffee cake.

And what would Kenneth the Page think of the actor's declaration that he "loves seeing the misfortune of others" in the show's trailer? Tsk tsk.

jack mcbrayer Jack McBrayer on 'Nailed It!' | Credit: netflix

Nicole Byer hosts the Emmy-nominated baking competition, where the goal is usually to make something edible to win (but it's funnier when it doesn't happen). This season, the bakers take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black history, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by judge Jacques Torres (spoiler: it goes awry) — all for that $10,000 prize. Celebrities featured in this season's rotating judging panel are Reggie Watts, Wayne Brady, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael, Sasheer Zamata, and Sam Richardson.

McBrayer's not the only star to compete on Nailed It! Season 2 featured a crossover with Netflix's Queer Eye and saw Antoni Porowski judge his fellow Fab Five members. Comedian Paul Scheer, Raphael's husband and frequent costar, stepped into the kitchen in season 2 of Nailed It! Holiday! He won and split the prize money with his fellow contestants. Joey and Hunter King competed together on season 5, the all-teams installment. The famous pair won and said they would be donating the prize to charity.

Watch the full trailer above. Nailed It! season 6 premieres on Sept. 15 on Netflix.

