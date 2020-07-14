Black Cop, White Cop

noun

A film starring Tracy Jordan.

See also: Who Dat Ninja, Hard to Watch, Sherlock Homie, Honky Grandma Be Trippin', A Blaffair to Rememblack, Cruise Boat, Death Bank, Black Caveman, President Homeboy, Samurai I-Am-Awry, and Fat Bitch (''She's off the leash!'')

blerg!

interjection

An expression of exasperation, translating to anything from ''Whoops!'' to ''S#@&!'', inspired by a frustrating Ikea product.

''By the hammer of Thor!''

interjection

Blerg, but with more passion.

Brian Williams

noun

NBC news anchor, nemesis of Avery Jessup.

Beeper King

noun

Reputation of Lemon's boyfriend Dennis Duffy.

Black Crusaders

noun

An underground organization of influential African-Americans who conspire against Tracy.

Bubble

noun

A world inhabited by beautiful people, where no criticism or limitations exist; Lemon's ex Drew Baird (Jon Hamm) lives there

business drunk

adjective

A state of inebriation resulting from a boozy meeting; per Jack Donaghy, similar to rich drunk and legal to drive.

Bitch Hunter

noun

An shoot-'em-up drama starring Will Ferrell, executive produced by Jack Burditt & former NBC entertainment chief Ben Silverman; catchphrases: ''Happy birthday, bitches!'', ''Put the mimosas down...bitch!''

backdoor bragging

noun

Per Jenna Maroney, sneaking something wonderful about yourself into everyday conversation; example: ''It's hard for me to watch American Idol because I have perfect pitch.''

BFF

noun

Not the acronym for ''Best Friends Forever'' at 30 Rock; something vulgar that has never been revealed — probably for the best.

Black Frasier

noun

A BET sitcom for which Toofer wrote before joining TGS.

Bottoms-Up Day

noun

A yearly NBC event when senior executives switch workloads with junior employees for a day.

Bro Body Douche

The sick body spray company Liz turns to as a possible TGS sponsor. Definitely not Axe.