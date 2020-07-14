30 Rock:A to Z guide

EW's thoughtfully compiled Rock-tionary, from Adultaraisin to zing and everything in between

By EW Staff
Updated July 14, 2020 at 02:34 PM EDT
Avian Bone Syndrome

noun

An illness causing brittle bones, which afflicted Jack Donaghy's ex-girlfriend Phoebe.

Anna Howard Shaw Day

noun

Feb. 14, the birthday of the famed American suffragette, which Lemon repurposes as an anti-Valentine's Day.

awes

adjective

Short for awesome.

Aack!

interjection

Expression made popular by the comic strip character Cathy, made priceless by Liz Lemon.

Adultaraisin

noun

Tracy Jordan's Ben and Jerry's flavor

Black Cop, White Cop

noun

A film starring Tracy Jordan.

See also: Who Dat Ninja, Hard to Watch, Sherlock Homie, Honky Grandma Be Trippin', A Blaffair to Rememblack, Cruise Boat, Death Bank, Black Caveman, President Homeboy, Samurai I-Am-Awry, and Fat Bitch (''She's off the leash!'')

blerg!

interjection

An expression of exasperation, translating to anything from ''Whoops!'' to ''S#@&!'', inspired by a frustrating Ikea product.

''By the hammer of Thor!''

interjection

Blerg, but with more passion.

Brian Williams

noun

NBC news anchor, nemesis of Avery Jessup.

Beeper King

noun

Reputation of Lemon's boyfriend Dennis Duffy.

Black Crusaders

noun

An underground organization of influential African-Americans who conspire against Tracy.

Bubble

noun

A world inhabited by beautiful people, where no criticism or limitations exist; Lemon's ex Drew Baird (Jon Hamm) lives there

business drunk

adjective

A state of inebriation resulting from a boozy meeting; per Jack Donaghy, similar to rich drunk and legal to drive.

Bitch Hunter

noun

An shoot-'em-up drama starring Will Ferrell, executive produced by Jack Burditt & former NBC entertainment chief Ben Silverman; catchphrases: ''Happy birthday, bitches!'', ''Put the mimosas down...bitch!''

backdoor bragging

noun

Per Jenna Maroney, sneaking something wonderful about yourself into everyday conversation; example: ''It's hard for me to watch American Idol because I have perfect pitch.''

BFF

noun

Not the acronym for ''Best Friends Forever'' at 30 Rock; something vulgar that has never been revealed — probably for the best.

Black Frasier

noun

A BET sitcom for which Toofer wrote before joining TGS.

Bottoms-Up Day

noun

A yearly NBC event when senior executives switch workloads with junior employees for a day.

Bro Body Douche

The sick body spray company Liz turns to as a possible TGS sponsor. Definitely not Axe.

Cheesy Blasters

noun

One of Lemon's favorite snacks — and America's top-selling food in America outside New York City — consisting of hot dogs stuffed with cheese and wrapped in pizza dough; mascot: Meatcat.

The Cleve

noun

Colloquial name for Cleveland, Ohio, location of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and nearly home to Lemon until she broke up with her boyfriend Floyd.

critz

verb

To majorly screw something up.

Cah-Runch!

interjection

Jenna's iteration of ''Oh, snap!''

Cranky Sue

noun

Also known as The C-Word; the worst word you can call a woman.

Cranston?

noun

?Kenneth's British alter ego.

dealbreaker

noun

A relationship killer; also, the subject of Lemon's short-lived talk show.

Damn It, I'll Pick a Name Later Dot Com Productions

? noun

? Tracy's production company.

''Don't be cry''

interjection

Lemon-speak for ''Cheer up!''

dummy

noun

A term of endearment, if you're Dennis Duffy.

EGOT

verb, noun

A term invented by Miami Vice's Philip Michael Thomas and co-opted by Tracy to describe the achievement of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. (Related note: Tracy did EGOT; Thomas did not...not even close.

everybody

noun

One of two things Kenneth loves; see also: television.

farmer

noun

A man who doesn't wear a tuxedo after 6 p.m., according to Jack.

father-pig

noun

A swine named Harold that Kenneth adopted as a role model and father figure when his own pa died; Kenneth later ate his father-pig in a contest so he could afford to move to New York.

Fabian Strategy

noun

A passive-aggressive military tactic, modeled after Roman general Quintus Fabius Maximus, that Jack applies to his relationship with Avery Jessup, wherein he retreats from all her advances until she gives up.

fungdark

noun

The male equivalent of a Cranky Sue.

fun cooker

noun

Kenneth's name for a portable microwave (see also: biteNUKER); Tracy's nickname for his derriere

Kent Eanes

Greenzo

noun

According to NBC language, ''America's first non-judgmental, business-friendly environmental advocate''; in truth, a short-sighted, short-lived means for General Electric chairman Don Geiss to cash in on ''this environmentalism trend.''

gazerk

adjective

More than berserk, less than insane.

gay bomb

noun

A chemicalized weapon Jack proposes to the Pentagon.

''Gangway for the footcycle!''

interjection

How Lemon's British boyfriend Wesley Snipes warns pedestrians he's riding by on his bicycle.

God finger

noun

A euphemism for a curse word or one of its homophones, proposed by a Republican Congressman in season 2.

high-fiving a million angels

verb

Lemon's way of congratulating herself for a job well done.

Homonym

noun

An NBC game show in which contestants are challenged to define a word that has two meanings. (The answer is always ''Sorry, it's the other one.'')

Horseville

noun

A gathering of naysayers, per Tracy.

HAM!

interjection

Angie Jordan's catchphrase on Queen of Jordan.

ham napkin

noun

An unused wedding dress on a single girl, if you're Liz Lemon.

hill-people milk

noun

Alcohol served to children (a.k.a. young Kenneth Parcell) in Stone Mountain, Ga.

hipster nonsense

noun

A way to ensure Lemon won't attend your club/event/whatever.

''I want to go to there''

interjection

Lemon's expression of praise/longing.

''Into the crevasse''

noun

A business strategy Jack employs in which a party must consciously go the lowest possible point of power to ascend back to a control position.

''I love it so much I want to take it behind the middle school and get it pregnant!''

interjection

Tracy's highest praise (especially for cornbread).

innoventing

verb

Jack's term for the combination of innovation and invention.

innoventually

adverb

An indeterminate amount of time before something ahead-of-its-time will happen (see: Child Hell Flight, a reality show about a 6-year-old captaining plane full of people, hosted by Tom Bergeron).

Jackie Jormp-Jomp

noun

An unauthorized Janis Joplin biopic starring Jenna.

jack

verb

To be so happy you throw up.

Kimiko-tan

noun

The name of the Japanese Body pillow with which James Franco and Lemon had a wild threesome.

KDate

noun

The singles section of the Kraft website frequented by Lemon.

Kidney Now

noun

The charity concert Jack organizes for his ailing father Milton Greene, the theme of which ''He Needs a Kidney'' featured performances by Clay Aiken, Elvis Costello, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, the Beastie Boys, Steve Earle, Adam Levine, Sara Bareilles, Wyclef Jean, Norah Jones, Talib Kweli, Michael McDonald, Rhett Miller, Moby, Robert Randolph, Rachael Yamagata, and Cyndi Lauper.

Kabletown

noun

The company (totally not Comcast) that buys out GE in season 5; according to its official website: ''Why KableTown with a K? Because K stands for the Kindness we show our customers, the Keen interest we take in their needs and because CableTown with a C was already the name of a store that sold cable-knit sweaters and legal said we had to spell it with a K.''

lizzing

verb

To laugh and whiz at the same time, brought on by great joy or amusement.

Lizbianism

noun

A (failed) philosophy embraced by Lemon in season 5 that balanced her work and personal lives.

Ludachristmas

noun

The TGS writers' Christmas party.

Lemon party

noun

A mandatory party thrown by Liz Lemon.

''Live every week like it's shark week!''

interjection

Advice Tracy wished he had received early in life.

lemon

verb

The act of self-sabotaging.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mickey Rourke

noun

An actor with whom Jenna has a rather...ummmm... complicated relationship. See also:

''I will break you down completely, and build you up from scratch. Just like Mickey Rourke did to me sexually.''

''Your new vibe is a double-edged sword. Much like the one Mickey Rourke tried to kill me with.''

''If you can't handle the heat, then get off of Mickey Rourke's sex grill.''

''Nice try, Hazel, but you made the same mistake Mickey Rourke made on that catamaran. You didn't kill me when you had the chance.''

''Did you see last night's ratings?! The only show I've ever been on that got a 10/2 is when Mickey Rourke threw me on the field during the Super Bowl.''

''No Liz, don't test it, especially this early in a relationship. It's like when Mickey Rourke tested his catapult on me.''

''Mickey Rourke wants to take me camping!''

mind grapes

noun

The part of the mind to be juiced for ideas.

myirt!

interjection

See ''By the hammer of Thor!'' and ''blerg!''

MILF Island

noun

One of Jack's ideas that became NBC's most successful show.

Moonvest

noun

A grumpy, seemingly crazy homeless man who wear a vest embellished with moons to whom Kenneth occasionally speaks.

Merkins for Hope

noun

A charity Jenna promotes when she is not allowed to front for Locks of Love.

mind vice

noun

Willpower; the part of the mind meant for crushing problems, according to Jack.

''Muffin Top''

noun

Jenna's hit single.

Mike Dexter

noun

The fantasy astronaut to whom Lemon regularly refers as her dream man.

nooner

noun

For Lemon, the act of eating pancakes for lunch.

nerds!

interjection

See: blerg!

night cheese

noun

Lemon's joyful habit (sometimes with song!) of eating cheese... at night.

Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning

noun

Jack's plan to create a telethon before an actual disaster struck, thus cashing in while other networks scrambled to pull together an event — a plan that resulted in him airing a fundraiser for Mel Gibson's storm-struck private island.

''Other Liz''

noun

Lemon's nickname for a similarly named NBC employee who dated Floyd before she did.

Mitchell Haaseth

page-off

noun

An event to establish the hierarchy between NBC pages or settle a serious conflict.

Problem Solvers

noun

An alliance formed by Jenna and Tracy to fix TGS's issues.

People's Gaypublic of Drugafornia

noun

Jack's nickname for San Francisco.

Party Town, U.S.A.

noun

An expression indicating something truly awesome.

Queen of Jordan

noun

The Real Housewives-esque Bravo reality show starring Tracy's wife Angie.

quadruple bunion surgery

noun

A procedure given only to one whose ancestors mated with dinosaurs (i.e. Liz).

Don Rypka/Getty Images

Reaganing

noun

According to Jack, ''Making it through a full 24 hours without a single misstep.... The only people who have ever done it are Lee Iacocca, Jack Welch, and — no judgment! — Saddam Hussein''

The Rural Juror

noun

An indie film starring Jenna based on a hard-to-pronounce crime thriller.

Ali Goldstein/NBC

settling soulmate

noun

The person you're destined to be with, even if you're not really into them; see: Wesley Snipes.

''Shut it down!''

interjection

Lemon's riff on ''Stop the madness!''

sex idiot

noun

An idiot with whom a non-idiot has a purely physical relationship; see also: Lochte, Ryan.

Stride of Pride

noun

Liz Lemon's reformation of the ''Walk of Shame.''

Sabor de Soledad

noun

A cheap Mexican cheese puff Lemon enjoys that causes false positives on pregnancy tests.

snart

verb

To sneeze and fart at the same time.

scrumped

verb

To have been scammed.

silver panther

noun

The most handsome animal, per Jack and Danny.

shenanigans

noun

Celtic slang, inadmissible in an America with a black president, according to Tracy.

Sandwich Day

noun

The best day of the year, when union employees buy sandwiches for all of TGS from a secret (and super-delicious) shop.

shark farts!

interjection

See: blerg!

sun tea

noun

Jars of urine Frank stores on Lemon's windowsill because...?

sex island

noun

A vacation destination for Jenna and her fiancé Paul L'Astname (a.k.a. Miss Jinah Baloney).

Mary Ellen Mathews

Toofer

noun

Someone who fulfills two checkboxes in a hiring procedure; ex. TGS writer James Spurlock, an African American who graduated from Harvard.

TGS

noun

The Friday night sketch comedy show around which 30 Rock is based, formerly known as The Girlie Show.

twist!

interjection

Something to say when encountering or announcing an unexpected turn of events.

Thunder

noun

What Jenna's whole life is, which is why nobody can steal hers.

tank

verb

To purposefully screw something up; how Jack plans to wrest control of NBC when he hears that Kabletown CEO Hank Hooper is retiring.

Tracy Jordan Meat Machine

noun

A questionably safe product developed by Tracy and endorsed by dubious Dr. Leo Spaceman that melds three meats together — because ''meat is the new bread.''

Twig and Plums

noun

The Princeton secret society to which Jack belongs; a rival of Harvard's Skull and Bones.

Maki Galimberti

Urban Fervor

noun

The sequel to The Rural Juror, written by Kevin Grisham (brother of John, above).

unwindulax

verb

Jenna's chilled-out catchphrase, formulated after her single ''Catching Crabs in Paradise'' is unexpectedly popular in northern Florida.

vondruke

noun

A curse word of unclear origin (possibly German, Dutch, or French), often lobbed at others by TGS writer Sue LaRoche-Van der Hout.

Verdukianism

noun

A religion established by the TGS writers founded upon a belief in pizza, root beer, bisexual polygamy, and the high holy day of MerlinPeen, and which shuns Secret Santa rituals.

Vice President of East Coast Television and Microwave Oven Programming

noun

Jack's hybrid title at the start of the series.

velocipede

noun

Wesley's British terminology for his bike; see also: footcycle.

''Werewolf Bar Mitzvah''

noun

Tracy's ''spooky scary'' single about a boy becoming... a werewolf.

''What the what?!''

interjection

Lemon's expression of frustration. See also: ''By the hammer of Thor!''

wordplay!

interjection

A way to announce a gleeful use of punnery.

XXX

noun

Pornography, a surprisingly frequent theme of 30 Rock; see: Tracy's videogame Goregasm: The Legend of Dong Slayer; see: Jenna's Japanese porn star diet (''You can only eat paper, but you can eat all the paper you want''); see: Tracy Jordan's DVD collection and habit of going to strip clubs.

''Ya burnt!''

interjection

An insult to someone you just outwitted; see Jenna on Hardball.

''You wish, pal!''

noun

A phrase coined by Jack in 1985.

zing

adjective, noun

Short for amazing; slang for a club drug made from tooth whiteners (says Jenna, ''Either way, you win.'')

Zarina Sbarro

noun

Food court chain heiress and one of Jack's old flames; her nickname is short for ''Pizzerina.''

