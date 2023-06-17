The footage, which marks the first of anything we've seen of the series, arrived on Saturday during TUDUM, the annual fan event that showcases previews and announcements on Netflix's upcoming titles.

Unlike Game of Thrones, which brought to life the medieval fantasy world of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, complete with dragons and dire wolves, 3 Body Problem is based on the novels by Cixin Liu. Liu presents a world in which a secret military project operating during China's Cultural Revolution sends signals into space that are picked up by an alien civilization on the brink of collapse.

"A young woman's decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day," reads the TV adaptation's official description. "As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, reunites with Benioff and Weiss for a role in 3 Body Problem. The actor is seen in character in the footage as he gently blows a winged bug off his knuckles.

"As children, we fear the dark," says a voice in the teaser. "Anything might be out there. The unknown troubles us. There are those who say we should not inquire too closely and to who else might be living in that darkness. Better not to know. But we continue to search. Life looks for life."

Jess Hong (Creamerie), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), and Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7) also star in 3 Body Problem.

It's "very different from Game of Thrones but in the same general zone," Weiss previously told EW. "It's like a science-fiction show that is painted on a very large canvas of space and time. It's as visual effects heavy as Thrones was, and it pushes a lot of the same buttons in many ways that Thrones pushed — and doesn't push others in many ways."

Alexander Woo (True Blood, The Terror) also serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer alongside Benioff and Weiss. Bernadette Caulfield, who worked on Game of Thrones, also returns to produce the show with a team of EPs that includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson, and actors Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike.

Watch the teaser above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.