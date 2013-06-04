30 of the most disturbing TV scenes ever

As soon as the band at Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) and Roslin Frey's (Alexandra Dowling) wedding feast began playing ''The Rains of Castamere'' — a song all about what happens to anyone who dares to eff with the mighty Lannister clan — Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) knew something horrible was about to happen. But, she couldn't have imagined the carnage that would follow: At the signal of her host Walder Frey (David Bradley), a gaggle of supposed wedding guests pulled out weapons and began slaughtering all of Catelyn's friends and allies, including her pregnant daughter-in-law Talisa (Oona Chaplin).

A wounded Catelyn pleaded with Walder, begging him to spare her son Robb (Richard Madden) — who had married Talisa despite being promised to a Frey girl, thus inspiring Walder's revenge. But, the older man refused, leaving a shattered Catelyn to murder Walder's young wife — right before her own throat was slit. And here's the kicker: As she bled, Catelyn had no idea that her presumed-dead daughter Arya (Maisie Williams) was literally standing right outside of the Frey castle, thisclose to finally reuniting with her family. Those Starks really can't catch a break. —Hillary Busis