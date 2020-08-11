Disney unveils 20th Television, ending the era of 20th Century Fox TV

The logo seen on shows for decades is no more. Say hi to 20th Television.

We've heard the familiar trumpet fanfare for decades on television shows accompanied by the 20th Century Fox Television logo. It came at the end of every episode of The Simpsons, Modern Family, American Dad, King of the Hill, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and other programming that was once underneath the Fox umbrella. Now, almost 18 months since Disney finalized its deal to acquire Fox film and television properties, the Mouse House has officially rebranded that familiar name and ended a storied era of TV.

Announced Monday, 20th Century Fox Television will drop both the "Century" and "Fox" from its title to be named from here on out as 20th Television. Disney also shared the new title card that will play among the credits of its shows starting this fall — fanfare still included.

It's part of multiple other changes, including ABC Studios folding into ABC Signature and Touchstone Television re-emerging from what used to be Fox 21 Television Studio. These moves make sense on a basic level to make it clear that Disney properties are not related to Fox Corporation, which still owns Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Entertainment.

The first to go was 20th Century Fox. Earlier in January, Disney rebranded the film division — home of the X-Men movies and Avatar — as 20th Century Studios. Fox Searchlight, the specialty division that released films like Oscar-winning The Shape of Water and Jojo Rabbit, was renamed Searchlight Pictures.

Disney Television Studios President Craig Hunegs remarked in a statement on these new developments, “Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television, and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company."