Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023.
The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
February's notable premieres include the third and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and the fourth and not-so-final season of Netflix's You, which stars Penn Bagdley as a stalker (who's now a professor). Oh, and if the hair on your arms is suddenly growing longer and standing on end, it might have something to do with the anticipation for both Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack on Paramount+.
The first few months of 2023 also will host such annual marquee events as the Oscars and the Super Bowl (with Rihanna serving as halftime entertainment). See what other TV premieres and new shows will soon kick off — and check back in often, as more dates are revealed. (Your 2022 premiere dates can still be found over here.)
JANUARY
JAN. 1
DOCUMENTARY: Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (CNN)
JAN. 3
SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)
JAN. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)
JAN. 6
MOVIE: The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)
JAN. 8
SERIES PREMIERE: Alert (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (AMC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)
JAN. 10
AWARDS: The Golden Globes (NBC)
JAN. 12
SERIES PREMIERE: The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix)
JAN. 13
SEASON PREMIERE: Your Honor (Showtime)
JAN. 15
AWARDS: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Last of Us (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Yolo: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim)
JAN. 16
SEASON PREMIERE: Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS)
JAN. 22
SERIES PREMIERE: Accused (Fox)
MOVIE: First Love (Netflix)
JAN. 26
SERIES PREMIERE: Poker Face (Peacock)
MOVIE: Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Wolf Pack (Paramount+)
JAN. 27
MOVIE: Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Prime Video)
JAN. 31
SERIES PREMIERE: Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (PBS)
FEBRUARY
FEB. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: You (Netflix)
FEB. 12
EVENT: Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)
FEB. 16
SEASON PREMIERE: Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)
MARCH
MAR. 12
AWARDS: The Academy Awards (ABC)
