Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates

We'll tell you how to watch all the new and returning series, plus streaming movies.

Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023.

February's notable premieres include the third and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and the fourth and not-so-final season of Netflix's You, which stars Penn Bagdley as a stalker (who's now a professor). Oh, and if the hair on your arms is suddenly growing longer and standing on end, it might have something to do with the anticipation for both Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack on Paramount+.

The first few months of 2023 also will host such annual marquee events as the Oscars and the Super Bowl (with Rihanna serving as halftime entertainment). See what other TV premieres and new shows will soon kick off — and check back in often, as more dates are revealed. (Your 2022 premiere dates can still be found over here.)

JANUARY

JAN. 1

DOCUMENTARY: Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (CNN)

JAN. 3

SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

JAN. 4

SERIES PREMIERE: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)

JAN. 6

MOVIE: The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

JAN. 8

SERIES PREMIERE: Alert (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (AMC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)

JAN. 10

AWARDS: The Golden Globes (NBC)

JAN. 12

SERIES PREMIERE: The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix)

JAN. 13

SEASON PREMIERE: Your Honor (Showtime)

JAN. 15

AWARDS: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Last of Us (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Yolo: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim)

JAN. 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS)

JAN. 22

SERIES PREMIERE: Accused (Fox)

MOVIE: First Love (Netflix)

JAN. 26

SERIES PREMIERE: Poker Face (Peacock)

MOVIE: Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

JAN. 27

MOVIE: Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Prime Video)

JAN. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (PBS)

FEBRUARY

FEB. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: You (Netflix)

FEB. 12

EVENT: Super Bowl LVII (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)

FEB. 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

MARCH

MAR. 12

AWARDS: The Academy Awards (ABC)

