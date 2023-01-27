2023 SCAD TVfest to honor Wes Bentley, Craig Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar
The SCAD TVfest is back in action (and in person).
The Savannah College of Art and Design's annual event, which celebrates all things television and streaming, will return to Atlanta Feb. 9-11, the fest announced today. It also announced its star-studded lineup for the event, now in its 11th year.
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is set to receive the Virtuoso Award, while actor and comedian Craig Robinson will receive the Spotlight Award. SCAD previously announced that Sarah Michelle Gellar will receive the Icon Award and Reservation Dogs' Sterlin Harjo will receive the Variety Showrunner Award. Honorees are scheduled to attend screenings and participate in conversations highlighting their performances and illustrious careers.
And, as we have for the past six years, EW will be returning as a media partner to create exclusive interview content at our photo and video studio. EW will also curate two panels:
- EW Presents Brave Warriors: They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). In this EW panel, actors will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood.
- EW Presents Bold School: In EW's Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among fierce, fearless female and/or non-binary forces in entertainment, opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield.
"This year, Buffy, Darryl, and Jamie Dutton star in the greatest show about television: SCAD TVfest!" said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace in a statement about this year's honorees. "That's right, America's teenage scream-queen of the '90s (THE Sarah Michelle Gellar!), everyone's favorite warehouse manager (THE Craig Robinson!), and star of TV's steamiest series (THE Wes Bentley of Yellowstone!) will appear live and in person to share their TV secrets with SCAD students. We've planned truly the most epic TVfest in SCAD history for our Bees: pitches, panels, and premieres galore, where SCAD students' TV dreams become professional realities."
"It's a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year's SCAD TVfest. There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives, and more," added SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier. "From our honorees to the premieres of brand new TV shows, we are so excited for this year's programming lineup. A highlight for us is the ability to showcase the shows shot here in Georgia as Atlanta has truly become the hub for television and film production in the United States."
As always, SCAD TVfest will feature panels and appearances by notable guests and shows. This year, those include the following (subject to change):
- Accused (FOX / Sony Pictures Television) with actors Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Reid Miller, and showrunner Howard Gordon
- All American: Homecoming (The CW, WBTV) with actors Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, and Mitchell Edwards, and co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson
- American Born Chinese (Disney+, 20th Television/Disney Branded Television) with actors Ben Wang, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor and executive producer/showrunner Kelvin Yu
- Animaniacs (Hulu, Warner Bros. Animation) with actors Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche and executive producer and co-showrunner Gabe Swarr
- The Bachelor/Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast (Warner Bros. Unscripted TV, ABC) with current bachelor Zach Shallcross, podcast host Joe Amabile, and guest co-host Serena Pitt
- Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, AMC+) with cast and executive producers who will tease the upcoming eighth and final season
- Gotham Knights (The CW, Warner Bros. Television) with actors Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Anna Lore, Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Fallon Smythe, and executive producers and co-showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux
- Grand Crew (NBC Universal Television) with actors Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, and Grasie Mercedes, and creator and executive producer Phil Augusta Jackson.
- grown-ish (Freeform, ABC Signature) with actors Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins
- Harlem (Prime Video, Universal Television) with actors Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, and Tyler Lepley, and creator Tracy Oliver
- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (HBO Max, Warner Bros. Animation) with actor James Adomian, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Jennifer Coyle, and Peter Girardi (Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation) as moderator
- Killing It (Peacock, Universal Television) with actor and executive producer Craig Robinson, actors Claudia O'Doherty and Rell Battle, and showrunner and executive producer Luke Del Tredici
- The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video) with supervising director Sung Jin Ahn and executive producer/writer Brandon Auman
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) with production designer Ramsey Avery, costume designer Kate Hawley, and concept artist John Howe
- National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+, ABC Signature/Disney Branded Television) with actors Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith
- Not Dead Yet (20th Television, ABC) with actors Lauren Ash and Josh Banday, showrunners and executive producers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, and executive producers Dean Holland and Corey Marsh
- Reservation Dogs (FX Productions, FX and Hulu) with showrunner Sterlin Harjo and actor Paulina Alexis
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo) with Mariana van Zeller, award-winning investigative journalist and executive producer
- True Lies (CBS, 20th Television) with actors Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O'Gorman, and showrunner Matt Nix
- The Watchful Eye (Freeform, ABC Signature) with actors Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, and Aliyah Royale, and showrunner Emily Fox
- Will Trent (ABC, 20th Television) with actor and producer Ramón Rodriguez, actors Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and Jake McLaughlin, showrunners and executive producers Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, and executive producer and author of the Will Trent book series Karin Slaughter
- Wolf Pack (Paramount+) with actor and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, actor Rodrigo Santoro, and executive producer Jeff Davis
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, 20th Television) with executive producers RZA and Alex Tse, and series stars Siddiq Saunderson, Shameik Moore, T.J. Atoms, and Johnell Young, and moderator Ed Lover
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network) with actor Wes Bentley
This year's additional panels include:
- SCAD Alumni Voices
- Anime is a Prestige Television Medium with Crunchyroll
- Casting 101
- Content and Tech in the Web3 Era
- Finding Representation
- Entertainment Marketing: Breaking In and Thriving Within
- Inside the Writers Room
- Next Generation Strategies with Groove Jones
- New Avenues in Virtual Production
- Meet the Executives
- Meet the Executives: Georgia
- Perfect Pitch Workshop
- Showrunners Summit
More information about confirmed panels, panelists, and passes, which are on sale now, can be found at scadtvfest.com. Individual ticket sales will begin Wednesday, Feb. 1.
