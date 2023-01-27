The SCAD TVfest is back in action (and in person).

The Savannah College of Art and Design's annual event, which celebrates all things television and streaming, will return to Atlanta Feb. 9-11, the fest announced today. It also announced its star-studded lineup for the event, now in its 11th year.

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is set to receive the Virtuoso Award, while actor and comedian Craig Robinson will receive the Spotlight Award. SCAD previously announced that Sarah Michelle Gellar will receive the Icon Award and Reservation Dogs' Sterlin Harjo will receive the Variety Showrunner Award. Honorees are scheduled to attend screenings and participate in conversations highlighting their performances and illustrious careers.

And, as we have for the past six years, EW will be returning as a media partner to create exclusive interview content at our photo and video studio. EW will also curate two panels:

EW Presents Brave Warriors : They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). In this EW panel, actors will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood.

: They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). In this EW panel, actors will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood. EW Presents Bold School: In EW's Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among fierce, fearless female and/or non-binary forces in entertainment, opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield.

"This year, Buffy, Darryl, and Jamie Dutton star in the greatest show about television: SCAD TVfest!" said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace in a statement about this year's honorees. "That's right, America's teenage scream-queen of the '90s (THE Sarah Michelle Gellar!), everyone's favorite warehouse manager (THE Craig Robinson!), and star of TV's steamiest series (THE Wes Bentley of Yellowstone!) will appear live and in person to share their TV secrets with SCAD students. We've planned truly the most epic TVfest in SCAD history for our Bees: pitches, panels, and premieres galore, where SCAD students' TV dreams become professional realities."

Sarah Michelle Gellar visits Sirusxm at SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Craig Robinson attends Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation); Wes Bentley attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Los Angeles SAG Event at SAG-AFTRA on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Paramount Network) Sarah Michelle Gellar; Craig Robinson; Wes Bentley | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty; Jerod Harris/Getty

"It's a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year's SCAD TVfest. There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives, and more," added SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier. "From our honorees to the premieres of brand new TV shows, we are so excited for this year's programming lineup. A highlight for us is the ability to showcase the shows shot here in Georgia as Atlanta has truly become the hub for television and film production in the United States."

As always, SCAD TVfest will feature panels and appearances by notable guests and shows. This year, those include the following (subject to change):

Accused (FOX / Sony Pictures Television) with actors Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Reid Miller, and showrunner Howard Gordon

All American: Homecoming (The CW, WBTV) with actors Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, and Mitchell Edwards, and co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson

American Born Chinese (Disney+, 20th Television/Disney Branded Television) with actors Ben Wang, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor and executive producer/showrunner Kelvin Yu

Animaniacs (Hulu, Warner Bros. Animation) with actors Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche and executive producer and co-showrunner Gabe Swarr

The Bachelor/Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast (Warner Bros. Unscripted TV, ABC) with current bachelor Zach Shallcross, podcast host Joe Amabile, and guest co-host Serena Pitt

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, AMC+) with cast and executive producers who will tease the upcoming eighth and final season

Gotham Knights (The CW, Warner Bros. Television) with actors Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Anna Lore, Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Fallon Smythe, and executive producers and co-showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux

Grand Crew (NBC Universal Television) with actors Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, and Grasie Mercedes, and creator and executive producer Phil Augusta Jackson.

grown-ish (Freeform, ABC Signature) with actors Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins

Harlem (Prime Video, Universal Television) with actors Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, and Tyler Lepley, and creator Tracy Oliver

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (HBO Max, Warner Bros. Animation) with actor James Adomian, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Jennifer Coyle, and Peter Girardi (Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation) as moderator

Killing It (Peacock, Universal Television) with actor and executive producer Craig Robinson, actors Claudia O'Doherty and Rell Battle, and showrunner and executive producer Luke Del Tredici

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video) with supervising director Sung Jin Ahn and executive producer/writer Brandon Auman

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) with production designer Ramsey Avery, costume designer Kate Hawley, and concept artist John Howe

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+, ABC Signature/Disney Branded Television) with actors Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith

Not Dead Yet (20th Television, ABC) with actors Lauren Ash and Josh Banday, showrunners and executive producers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, and executive producers Dean Holland and Corey Marsh

Reservation Dogs (FX Productions, FX and Hulu) with showrunner Sterlin Harjo and actor Paulina Alexis

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo) with Mariana van Zeller, award-winning investigative journalist and executive producer

True Lies (CBS, 20th Television) with actors Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O'Gorman, and showrunner Matt Nix

The Watchful Eye (Freeform, ABC Signature) with actors Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, and Aliyah Royale, and showrunner Emily Fox

Will Trent (ABC, 20th Television) with actor and producer Ramón Rodriguez, actors Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and Jake McLaughlin, showrunners and executive producers Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, and executive producer and author of the Will Trent book series Karin Slaughter

Wolf Pack (Paramount+) with actor and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, actor Rodrigo Santoro, and executive producer Jeff Davis

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, 20th Television) with executive producers RZA and Alex Tse, and series stars Siddiq Saunderson, Shameik Moore, T.J. Atoms, and Johnell Young, and moderator Ed Lover

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) with actor Wes Bentley

This year's additional panels include:

SCAD Alumni Voices

Anime is a Prestige Television Medium with Crunchyroll

Casting 101

Content and Tech in the Web3 Era

Finding Representation

Entertainment Marketing: Breaking In and Thriving Within

Inside the Writers Room

Next Generation Strategies with Groove Jones

New Avenues in Virtual Production

Meet the Executives

Meet the Executives: Georgia

Perfect Pitch Workshop

Showrunners Summit

More information about confirmed panels, panelists, and passes, which are on sale now, can be found at scadtvfest.com. Individual ticket sales will begin Wednesday, Feb. 1.

