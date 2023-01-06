The award show will be televised for the first time since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's racial exclusion scandal in 2021.

Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes

For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock.

In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.

See below for everything you need to know about the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, including what reforms the HFPA is making toward diversity and inclusion.

When are the 2022 Golden Globes?

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the show?

The show will be airing live on NBC, which can be accessed through YouTube TV, broadcast television, and more. It will also be streaming live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Who is hosting the 2022 Golden Globes?

What is the HFPA doing differently this year?

The HFPA's reforms, which were detailed in a press release, included adding more diverse members to their voting pool: The organization "admitted 103 new voters who were recruited from international industry organizations, as well as from active outreach to esteemed foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. The new voters are composed of 22.3% Latinx, 13.6% Black, 11.7% Asian, 10.7% Middle Eastern, and 41.7% White, with 58.3% self-identifying as ethnically diverse."

The HFPA also adopted new policies to address ethical conflicts, including a new grievance reporting process, a universal gift ban, and mandatory DEI training for members.

Who is nominated this year?

Fraser has said that he would not attend the ceremony despite his Best Actor nomination. He has alleged that he was sexually assaulted in 2003 by former HFPA president Philip Berk, who has denied the allegation.

For the TV categories, House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy is up against Euphoria's Zendaya for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, and Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega got nods for their work on Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday, respectively, in the musical or comedy series category. And who will take home Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy? Top contenders include Bill Hader for Barry and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Who is receiving a special award?

Five-time Golden Globe winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for his work as a writer, director, producer, and creative visionary in television. Evan Peters received a Globe nomination this year for his work on the Murphy-produced Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Eddie Murphy will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Past recipients include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Audrey Hepburn, Steven Spielberg, and Robin Williams.

Who is presenting this year?

Presenters will include Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan.

