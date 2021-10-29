Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
A new year doesn't just bring new hope and new resolutions soon to be broken, it heralds the arrival of all sorts of new comedies, dramas, reality shows, docuseries, and awards shows.
2022's inaugural month, January, welcomes ABC's Emmett Till limited series Women of the Movement, the union of Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Eliza Coupe in Fox comedy Pivoting, and the first DC Extended Universe series, HBO Max's Peacemaker, along with Fox's country-music drama Monarch, featuring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel. If you're looking for more familiar tunes, Netflix and Showtime are cueing up the final season of Ozark and season 6 of Billions, respectively. Also looming on the horizon are the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars.
Scroll down to be awarded with premiere dates for the notable shows headed your way in 2022, and check back in frequently as networks and streamers reveal even more newcomers.
JANUARY
JAN. 2
SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)
JAN. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)
JAN. 6
SERIES PREMIERE: Women of the Movement (ABC)
JAN. 7
MOVIE: The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)
JAN. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Pivoting (Fox)
AWARDS: 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
JAN. 11
SEASON PREMIERE: Wipeout (TBS)
JAN. 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Peacemaker (HBO Max)
JAN. 14
MOVIE: The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
JAN. 16
SEASON PREMIERE: Britannia (EPIX)
JAN. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Ozark (Netflix)
JAN. 23
SEASON PREMIERE: Billions (Showtime)
JAN. 30
SEASON PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)
JAN. 31
AWARDS: Grammy Awards (CBS)
FEBRUARY
FEB. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: A Través De Mi Ventana (Netflix)
FEB. 11
MOVIE: I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)
FEB. 13
SPORTS: Super Bowl LVI (NBC)
FEB. 27
AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)
MARCH
MAR. 6
AWARDS: Independent Spirit Awards (TBA)
MAR. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)
MAR. 27
AWARDS: Academy Awards (ABC)
