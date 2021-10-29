Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates

A new year doesn't just bring new hope and new resolutions soon to be broken, it heralds the arrival of all sorts of new comedies, dramas, reality shows, docuseries, and awards shows.

Scroll down to be awarded with premiere dates for the notable shows headed your way in 2022, and check back in frequently as networks and streamers reveal even more newcomers.

JANUARY

JAN. 2

SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)

JAN. 5

SERIES PREMIERE: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

JAN. 6

SERIES PREMIERE: Women of the Movement (ABC)

JAN. 7

MOVIE: The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

JAN. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pivoting (Fox)

AWARDS: 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

JAN. 11

SEASON PREMIERE: Wipeout (TBS)

JAN. 13

SERIES PREMIERE: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

JAN. 14

MOVIE: The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

JAN. 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Britannia (EPIX)

JAN. 21

SEASON PREMIERE: Ozark (Netflix)

JAN. 23

SEASON PREMIERE: Billions (Showtime)

JAN. 30

SEASON PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)

JAN. 31

AWARDS: Grammy Awards (CBS)

2022 Premiere dates Credit: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME; Netflix; Joe Viles/FOX; HBO MAX; Matt Sayles/ABC

FEBRUARY

FEB. 4

SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)

MOVIE: A Través De Mi Ventana (Netflix)

FEB. 11

MOVIE: I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)

FEB. 27

AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)

MARCH

MAR. 6

AWARDS: Independent Spirit Awards (TBA)

MAR. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

MAR. 27

AWARDS: Academy Awards (ABC)

