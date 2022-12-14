The 10 show cancellations that hurt the most in 2022

Love, Victor (Hulu)

If one of your favorite shows gets canceled, the best way for it to go out is on its own terms like Love, Victor. The endlessly charming LGBTQ rom-com spin-off from the 2018 film Love, Simon knew in advance that season 3 was going to be its last, so at least it was able to end with a beautiful series finale that wrapped up every character's arc and came full circle, as the first season was about exploration, the second season was about acceptance, and the final season focused on self-discovery. Victor (Michael Cimino) got his happily ever after with his first love Benji (George Sear) on the iconic ferris wheel, but we could have spent another three seasons watching Victor navigate his post-coming-out life and heading off to college now that he finally accepted his true identity. There were still so many stories left to be told, not only with these characters but also for queer teens in general, and losing Love, Victor means there's one less series in a tragically under-represented genre. Here's hoping that idea for a Love, Rahim spin-off isn't off the table just yet! —S.B.