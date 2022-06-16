Quinta Brunson and Bob Odenkirk are also nominees.

Class was in session as the Television Critics Association Awards nominations were announced Thursday.

The breakout comedy Abbott Elementary scored five nominations for the 2021-2022 season, with acting nods going to star and creator Quinta Brunson and her costar Janelle James. The series is also up for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year.

Veteran drama Better Call Saul nabbed four TCA nominations, with stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn both earning recognition. Other notable inclusions are Apple TV+'s Severance and Showtime's juggernaut Yellowjackets.

Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game, and Succession round out the list, each with three nominations.

The 38th Annual TCA Awards will be held August 6 at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. The event marks the first in-person TCA Awards ceremony since 2019.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

Benjamin Franklin – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

George Carlin's American Dream – HBO

How to With John Wilson – HBO

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

Take Out With Lisa Ling – HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ghosts – CBS

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES, OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

The Dropout – Hulu

The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

Maid – Netflix

Midnight Mass – Netflix

The Staircase – HBO Max

Station Eleven – HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Good Fight – Paramount+

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

This Is Us – NBC

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry – HBO

Ghosts – CBS

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Reservation Dogs - FX

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK, OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Better Call Saul – AMC

Hacks – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

