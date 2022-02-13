Watch every star-studded 2022 Super Bowl commercial released so far
Super Bowl LVI won't just be a competition between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams – brands are vying for fan attention with every second of commercial air time. Duos like Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, and Pete Davidson and his mom are facing off against the likes of Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, and even a robotic dog.
NBC, this year's station host, announced that ad spots cost a record high of $7 million for 30 seconds. Still, Super Bowl regulars like Doritos and newbies like Irish Spring took them up on the offer.
EW has compiled a list of Sunday's commercials that will be updated throughout the game. Take a look at the star appearances and heartwarming stories you may have missed while polishing off wings between plays:
Hellmann's
Linebacker Jerod Mayo has found the perfect brand partnership for his name. As he goes house to house tackling anyone wasting food, he reaches the defense of the "very hittable" Pete Davidson.
Amazon
The all-knowing Alexa can even read minds as Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson poke fun at their relationship. Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update host and the Black Widow actress adorably bicker in an ad that Michael Che will certainly roast in the next SNL episode.
Planet Fitness
Lindsay Lohan is glowing more than ever thanks to Planet Fitness as she shows off her smarts, health, and creativity. With cameos from Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo, William Shatner, and Jeopardy's Buzzy Cohen, Lohan doesn't shy away from her past paparazzi and DUI troubles.
Budweiser
Directed by Nomadland's Oscar-winning helmer Chloé Zhao, Budweiser's commercial doesn't contain much beer, but it does tell an uplifting story of getting back up after being pushed down.
Bud Light Hard Seltzer Soda
Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, opens a can of hard seltzer in a pop heard around the world. Now, how does one get to Flavortown? Asking for a friend.
Lay's
The Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen bromance is real. The Knocked Up costars reflect on all the times Lay's was involved in their road trips, confessionals, kidnappings, turf wars, and haunted houses.
Busch Light
The cracking open of a Busch Light can is music to hikers' ears as the beer triggers a musical performance in the clouds. Kenny G makes a guest appearance playing saxophone on the company's jingle.
Booking.com
Idris Elba travels to hotels, lodges, and tiki huts in Booking.com's ad. He riffs about the site's strengths in function and weaknesses in naming.
Doritos
Even beatboxing foxes and territorial sloths can apparently enjoy Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos. The one time it seems okay for a person to litter plastic bags in the wild, CGI animals break into a rendition of "Push It."
BIC
Besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are using BIC EZ Reach to light bowls... of strawberries, of course. The duo will also host and coach this year's Puppy Bowl.
Carvana
Sex Drive's Michele Simms is the mom we've all seen before, bragging to anyone anywhere, not about her son, but about her experience with Carvana. Whether she's at a wedding, grocery store, or hair salon, "Oversharing Mom" will not fail to bring up her friendship with Susan from Carvana, and we love her for that.
Squarespace
Zendaya is selling something not hidden in a Euphoria suitcase: seashells! In the website development platform's commercial, Sally sells seashells by the seashore and looks like a celestial, swanky stunner while she's at it.
Nissan
Are Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Schitt's Creek patriarch transforms into an action star in a Nissan as he encounters the actors behind Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Drax (Dave Bautista).
AT&T
The unexpected pairing of Ashton Kutcher's wife and ex-wife isn't so random after all. Mila Kunis and Demi Moore actually went to the same high school, and in AT&T's ad, they bump into each other at the reunion while competing for the Most Admired Alum award.
Bud Light NEXT
Barbra Streisand may not be the obvious voice to accompany a beer commercial, but Bud Light shares her sentiment of achieving the impossible with its new zero-carb beverage.
Kia
This sad dog commercial is like no other. A robotic dog sitting on a store shelf seeks a home, in the shape of Kia's all-electric EV6. The romantic chase is tied to Kia's partnership with Petfinder to encourage adoption.
Pringles
The further you reach for a chip, the more your arm gets stuck in the can – anyone who's eaten Pringles has been there. This commercial takes that phenomenon to the extreme as a man lives his entire life, from school to marriage to fatherhood to death, with a Pringles can for a hand.
Rakuten
Hannah Waddingham doesn't keep a great poker face. The Ted Lasso actress unleashes her inner-Cruella as she just can't one-up her opponent's bet: the cash back she got from using the Rakuten app.
Salesforce
Matthew McConaughey recovered from last year's "Flat Matthew" Doritos commercial just in time. This year, he joined Salesforce's Team Earth campaign, preaching the importance of restoring the planet rather than focusing on new frontiers in space.
Sam's Club
Kevin Hart wants everyone to know that he is a Very Important Person when it comes to his Sam's Club membership.
Vroom
This Vroom commercial musical number "I'm Finally Gonna Sell My Car" is the new La La Land.
WeatherTech
Ant Man-looking special ops appear from every angle to layer a car in WeatherTech protection.
Irish Spring
In a magical, clean village beyond the river bend, "stinkiness is unwelcome." A disheveled man is transformed by the powers of Irish Spring in the body soap's first-ever Super Bowl commercial.
Uber Eats
In what might be the Super Bowl's most eclectic commercial cast, Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun, Trevor Noah, and Gwyneth Paltrow struggle with the meaning of "eats" in the brand's name. Watch it just for Braun downing dish soap and crying "This tastes bad."
Kayak
The travel booking website is not shying away from the Political Dinner Table Conversation™. "Kayak deniers" everywhere can finally see themselves represented in the media.
Samuel Adams
With the help of "Your Cousin From Boston," several robots are under the influence of the beer brand's new Wicked IPA Party Pack. And a real robot does a real flip.
General Motors
Mike Myers is back as Dr. Evil with the rest of his Austin Powers world dominating allies. Before taking over the world, the group vows to reduce their carbon footprint by driving GM's electric vehicles.
Taco Bell
Featuring a "Celebrity Skin" cover by Doja Cat, the Taco Bell ad plays around with what it means to "live más." To Doja Cat and friends, it means escaping clown college and having some fun for once.
Expedia
Ewan McGregor spits the truth about what really matters in life in his spot for Expedia.
Headspace
Finally, we can all "sleep" with John Legend. In the most ASMR commercial of the year, Legend whispers sweet nothings while promoting his Headspace sleepcast.
Avocados From Mexico
Tailgates look way more fun in ancient Rome, especially with Andy Richter playing a salad-obsessed Julius Caesar.
Peacock's Bel-Air
In West Philadelphia, born and raised... you know the rest. This video collage of people singing and playing along to the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song nostalgically introduces the reboot, which premieres after the big game.
BMW USA
When Arnold Schwarzenegger's Zeus and Salma Hayek's Hera retire from Mount Olympus, they live a sweet suburban life with their pet pegasus. His electric powers lead him to the BMW iX in one of many of this year's electric automotive commercials.
Michelob Ultra
The Big Lebowski's Steve Buscemi is back in the bowling alley, running a hotspot for athletes like Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan, and Jimmy Butler to come out to play. All heads turn when Serena Williams joins the party.
Skechers
In a twist on his longtime advocacy for the legalization of pot, Willie Nelson calls for the legalization of "the one thing that can bring comfort to millions," which is — checks notes — shoes in this ad for the sneakers brand.
