Fall TV Calendar: A comprehensive guide to premiere dates

Find out when your favorite show is returning!

Although television certainly feels like more of a year-round event than it used to, there's still something special about the fall, a time filled with exciting new shows and the return of the series you've been missing for months. (Plus, you know it's about to get chilly outside, which means you'll probably be spending more time indoors with your favorite fictional friends.) Not to mention that it means it's time for EW's annual Fall TV Preview!

Over the next 22 days, EW is going to be bringing you all sorts of intel on shows — both new and returning — from exclusive photos to interviews and more. But, before we get into all that, we know how important it is to know when to expect your shows. So, we've pulled together a list of premiere dates for the fall.

Check it out below and mark your calendars accordingly! Happy fall!

Abbott Elementary The Winchesters Atlanta Chicago Fire Yellowstone The White Lotus Credit: ABC; Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Matt Miller/The CW; Fabio Lovino/HBO; Danno Nell/Paramount Network; Coco Olakunle/FX

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 8

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Last Light (Peacock)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

Growing Up (Disney+)

SEPT. 9

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 10

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

NFL Icons (EPIX)

SEPT. 11

Monarch (Fox)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

Sister Wives (TLC)

American Gigolo (Showtime)

SEPT. 12

War of the Worlds (EPIX)

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Sherri

SEPT. 13

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns (Discovery)

The Come Up (Freeform)

SEPT. 14

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix)

VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- "TBD" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock) Daniela Nieves on 'Vampire Academy' | Credit: Jose Haro/Peacock

SEPT. 15

Atlanta (FX)

The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now)

Vampire Academy (Peacock)

SEPT. 16

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

My Dream Quinceanera (Paramount+)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

SEPT. 18

Relative Race (BYUtv)

SEAL Team (Paramount+)

SEPT. 19

Best in Dough (Hulu)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery)

The Voice (NBC)

9-1-1 (Fox)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

SEPT. 20

FBI (CBS)

FBI: International (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Reboot (Hulu)

The Resident (Fox)

Abbott Elementary School Photos Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter on 'Abbott Elementary' | Credit: Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty Images

SEPT. 21

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Big Sky (ABC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

The Conners (ABC)

Designing Miami (Netflix)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Home Economics (ABC)

Lego Masters (Fox)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix)

Shadowland (Peacock)

Survivor (CBS)

Firebuds (Disney Junior)

Andor (Disney+)

SEPT. 22

The Kardashians (Hulu)

Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix)

SEPT. 23

Shark Tank (ABC)

SEPT. 25

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

The Circus (Showtime)

Family Guy (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS)

The Rookie (ABC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

SEPT. 26

Chefs vs. Wild (Hulu)

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back (Fox Nation)

SEPT. 27

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

La Brea (NBC)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

SEPT. 28

The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

"Viking Funeral" -- When Thorfinn's bones are discovered on the Woodstone property, he asks Sam to conduct the traditional Viking funeral he's always wanted. However, Sam and Jay are torn when they learn that the bones could be sold to a museum for a lot of much-needed cash. Also, the ghosts conduct an election for a "ghost representative" to bring issues to Sam, on GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 14 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R) Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Rose McIver as Samantha, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay and Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Roman Zaragoza on 'Ghosts' | Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

SEPT. 29

Call Me Kat (Fox)

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

SEPT. 30

Floor is Lava (Netflix)

Queer for Fear (Shudder)

Ramy (Hulu)

OCTOBER

OCT. 2

The Walking Dead (AMC)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Coroner (The CW)

East New York (CBS)

The Equalizer (CBS)

Family Law (The CW)

How I Got Here (BYUtv)

OCT. 3

The Good Doctor (ABC)

OCT. 4

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS)

OCT. 5

Chucky (USA/Syfy)

Kung Fu (The CW)

The Real Love Boat (CBS)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy)

GREY'S ANATOMY 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo | Credit: Mike Rosenthal/ABC

OCT. 6

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

Alaska Daily (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Station 19 (ABC)

Walker (The CW)

Walker Independence (The CW)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

OCT. 7

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Fire Country (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

OCT. 9

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

Let the Right One In (Showtime)

OCT. 10

All American (The CW)

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV)

OCT. 11

Professionals (The CW)

The Winchesters (The CW)

Shantaram Charlie Hunnam Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive Lin Ford in Apple TV+ drama 'Shantaram.' | Credit: Roland Neveu/Apple TV +

OCT. 14

High School (Amazon Freevee)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Shantaram (Apple TV+)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

OCT. 16

Masterpiece: Annika (PBS)

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS)

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)

OCT. 17

The Vow (HBO Max)

OCT. 19

Documentary Now! (IFC)

OCT. 20

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

OCT. 21

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Chrissy's Court (The Roku Channel)

From Scratch (Netflix)

Love During Lockup (WEtv)

OCT. 22

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (The CW)

World's Funniest Animals (The CW)

OCT. 23

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (Starz)

OCT. 25

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

OCT. 26

Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OCT. 28

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Blockbuster 'Blockbuster' | Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

NOVEMBER

NOV. 3

Blockbuster (Netflix)

The Capture (Peacock)

Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv)

Kold X Windy (WEtv)

The Suspect (Sundance Now)

NOV. 4

Lopez Vs. Lopez (NBC)

Manifest (Netflix)

Young Rock (NBC)

NOV. 6

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

Mood (BBC America)

NOV. 9

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

NOV. 10

The Missing (Peacock)

NOV. 11

The English (Amazon Prime Video)

NOV. 13

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

NOV. 20

L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Chippendales Kumail Nanjiani on 'Welcome to Chippendales' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

NOV. 22

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

NOV. 23

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

NOV. 30

Irreverent (Peacock)

Willow (Disney+)

DECEMBER

DEC. 1

Hush (ALLBLK)

Wicked City (ALLBLK)

DEC. 22

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Snap (ALLBLK)

Make sure to check out EW's Fall TV Preview cover story — as well as all of our 2022 Fall TV Preview content, releasing over 22 days through Sept. 29.