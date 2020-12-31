How to watch the reimagined 2021 Rose Parade

Plus, see which famous faces will perform or make special appearances.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has meant that a lot of things are done differently, and the annual Rose Parade New Year celebration is no exception.

The event, which traditionally brings together thousands of onlookers in Pasadena, Calif., to view the parade featuring flower-filled floats, equestrian groups, and marching bands, was canceled back in July. Thankfully, a reimagined and safer version of the annual festivities has been planned. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration.

How to watch

The two-hour pre-taped special will air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, and RFD-TV at 8 a.m. PST and on Univision at 7 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, 2021.

Which celebrities will be involved?

Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, and the War and Treaty will all be performing. Daddy Yankee, Shanola Hampton, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, chef Emeril Lagasse, former NFL star Matt Leinart, Rita Moreno, beloved Dodger's announcer Vin Scully, Dascha Polanco, and Gary Sinise will all make special appearances.

What else can I expect?

The organization behind the event, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, promises the special will feature "marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and New Year’s wishes from fans around the world."

How was it filmed?

The performance segments were filmed at different locations — including the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville and Pasadena's Rose Bowl Stadium — to limit travel and ensure the safety of everyone involved. All new footage for the special was filmed using the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.