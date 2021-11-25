Claire the Scottish Deerhound worked the national stage to become Best in Show, mama.

Deerhound diva Claire serves hair, body, face as the first repeat winner in National Dog Show history

An icon is born as Claire the Scottish Deerhound served hair, body, and face to become the National Dog Show's first repeat winner in two decades.

"In 20 years of the National Dog Show, there's never been a repeat champion until tonight," said commentator Mary Carillo following Claire's victory during Thursday's broadcast on NBC.

Carillo then asked Claire's handler, Angela Lloyd, about Claire's improvement (I mean, just look at her!) since winning the 2020 event: "She's a year older and more sure of herself and mature into her body!" Lloyd responded.

Scottish Deerhound Claire Claire the Scottish Deerhound became the National Dog Show's first repeat winner. | Credit: Bill McCay/NBC

Claire — registered name GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser — comes from a long line of champion show dogs, including her grandmother, who won Best in Show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show.

The pooch took her title after winning Best in Group amid the Hound category before competing against the other group winners like Chester the Affenpinscher, Sasha the Pyrenean Shepherd, MM the Lakeland Terrier, Jade the German Shorthaired Pointer, Mo'Ne the Kuvasz, and Winter the Bulldog.

For those who missed Claire sashay away with her repeat Best in Show victory, the 2021 National Dog Show is now streaming on Peacock.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.