EW exclusively reveals that Jinkx Monsoon, Denali, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, and more Drag Race queens will perform at this year's Digital Drag Fest.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The RuPaul's Drag Race dolls are coming back, back, back again for the 2021 Digital Drag Fest, and EW has the exclusive reveal of this year's lineup.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 alums Denali, Tina Burner, and Utica will also appear for their first major festival gigs after they competed earlier this year across one of the longest seasons in Drag Race herstory.

Queens from international Drag Race spinoffs set to make their Digital Drag Fest mark include Abby OMG and Sederginne from Drag Race Holland, Cheryl Hole and Divina De Campo from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Jimbo from Canada's Drag Race, while drag legends Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine are confirmed to perform a joint set, too.

Digital Drag Fest Alaska, Trixie Mattel, more join 'Digital Drag Fest' 2021 lineup. | Credit: Producer Entertainment Group

Digital Drag Fest's 2021's slate features individual 45-60-minute shows from each queen, ranging from comedy and singing to lip-syncing and even dramatic performances. Tickets will be limited to keep audience sizes intimate and allow for fan interactions with the queens — potentially including prizes and giveaways.

"While we are well on our way to getting back to a sense of normalcy, traveling to see your favorite entertainer and gathering in person to see a show is still limited," Alaska said in a statement. "Luckily, through the miracle of technology, we can bring together an audience from all over the world, and connect through our love of drag, music, and creativity."

Added Jujubee: "Digital Drag Fest 2021 is so important right now, because it brings your favorite drag artists right to your living room. At-home entertainment is crucial at a time where people yearn for moments of joy. Digital Drag Fest 2021 does just that; it spreads joy! I call it, 'drag magic!'"

Digital Drag Fest 2021 runs over two weekends, from May 21-23 and May 28-30. See the full lineup and timing schedule below. Tickets go on sale later today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sessions Live.

Weekend 1: May 21-23

Utica: May 21 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Manila Luzon: May 21 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Sharon Needles: May 21 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET

Jan: May 22 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Nicky Doll: May 22 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Jinkx Monsoon: May 22 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hole: May 23 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

Tina Burner: May 23 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Alaska: May 23 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat: May 23 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Monét X Change: May 23 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET

Weekend 2: May 28-30

Jimbo: May 28 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Jackie Cox: May 28 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Latrice Royale: May 28 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET

Sederginne: May 29 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Ginger Minj: May 29 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Miz Cracker: May 29 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Abby OMG: May 30 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

Divina De Campo: May 30 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Denali: May 30 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Jujubee: May 30 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. PT

Trixie Mattel: May 30 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: