Victor Garber to guest star on Schitt’s Creek

Image zoom John Lamparski/WireImage

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Very minor spoilers for episode 610 of Schitt’s Creek follow!

Schitt’s Creek isn’t typically a TV show that relies on a parade of guest stars — but Victor Garber and Saul Rubinek, both longtime friends of Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, appear in next week’s episode as producers from Sunrise Bay, the delightfully schlocky soap opera that once starred Moira Rose (O’Hara).

According to the episode description released by Pop TV, the two men “show up with big news” — all while Alexis (Annie Murphy) “binge-watches old episodes of the soap and discovers some dirt.”

Levy told EW he originally suggested to his son and Schitt’s showrunner Dan Levy that Garber play Artie, the older man who Alexis briefly dated in last week’s episode. “I went up to Dan and I said, ‘What about Victor Garber?’ And he said, ‘I’m thinking of Victor for this other role.’”

“I love the fact that we were working together again,” Levy said of his old pal Garber. “He’s a fan of the show, and he was so excited when we offered this part to him — and he just killed it. And Saul Rubinek, I’ve known Saul for just as long — those two guys really created a showbiz side of Schitt’s Creek that we’ve never actually seen.”

Levy and Garber first met when they both auditioned for a 1972 production of Godspell in Toronto, and they worked together on Second City TV and many other projects after. Rubinek is currently starring on Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters alongside Al Pacino.

We’ll have more exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from the episode on our podcast, EW On Set, which comes out every Wednesday morning. Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the U.S. and on CBC in Canada.

Related content: