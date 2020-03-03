What to Watch on Tuesday: Empire heads into the home stretch with winter premiere
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Empire
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Could this be it for TV’s first couple of music? In separate Empire flash-forwards, we’ve seen Lucious (Terrence Howard) shot and Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) car blow up. Then, in December’s midseason finale, as the dysfunctional pair seemed to be passionately reconciling, Lucious’ crazy-ex White Tracy (Amanda Detmer) showed up and held them at gunpoint. “What happens with White Tracy will have ramifications for the entire family,” showrunner Brett Mahoney previously teased to EW of the cliffhanger. Mahoney also promises resolution all around, with Tuesday’s episode, which marks the first of the hit’s final 10 episodes ever, set to reveal Lucious’ shooter and Cookie’s bomber. —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Empire boss breaks down the midseason finale cliffhanger
- Watch Empire pick up after midseason cliffhanger in exclusive clip
- Empire star Taraji P. Henson on that big Cookie and Lucious reveal: ‘She’s done’
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 — ABC
NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday — NBC
The Resident — Fox
9 p.m.
CBS News Election Special Super Tuesday — CBS
The Biggest Loser — USA
Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV
Vanderpump Rules — Bravo
10 p.m.
Cherish the Day — OWN
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS
Streaming
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — Netflix
2 Graves in the Desert (movie) — Digital/VOD
Jumanji: The Next Level (movie) — Digital
Holly Slept Over (movie) — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments