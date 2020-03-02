What to Watch on Monday: The women tell all on The Bachelor

Image zoom

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

You might as well call these two hours The Women Yell All. Host/referee Chris Harrison leads all of your “favorite” women in a comprehensive rehash of all this season’s greatest dramatic hits, from #champagnegate to Tammy vs. Kelsey (and Tammy vs. Mykenna) to those hometown rumors about Victoria F. There’s also an entire segment dedicated to online bullying, in which Rachel Lindsay — who suffered through endless online harassment as the first black Bachelorette — reads some truly horrifying messages sent to contestants this season. Remember, rose lovers: Human decency should prevail, even in Bachelor Nation. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice — NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American — The CW



10 p.m.

Breeders (two-episode series debut) — FX

The Good Doctor — ABC

McMillion$ — HBO

Spy Games — Bravo

Manifest — NBC

Kids Baking Championship — Food Network

10:15 p.m.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (series debut night 2) — AMC

10:30 p.m.

In the Room (with Chris Pratt) — E!

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

