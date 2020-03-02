What to Watch on Monday: The women tell all on The Bachelor
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
You might as well call these two hours The Women Yell All. Host/referee Chris Harrison leads all of your “favorite” women in a comprehensive rehash of all this season’s greatest dramatic hits, from #champagnegate to Tammy vs. Kelsey (and Tammy vs. Mykenna) to those hometown rumors about Victoria F. There’s also an entire segment dedicated to online bullying, in which Rachel Lindsay — who suffered through endless online harassment as the first black Bachelorette — reads some truly horrifying messages sent to contestants this season. Remember, rose lovers: Human decency should prevail, even in Bachelor Nation. —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- Here’s why the Bachelor never offers a shivering ‘lady’ his jacket
- The Bachelor Fantasy Suites recap: Intimacy issues
- 5 secrets from inside the Bachelor mansion
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Voice — NBC
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
All American — The CW
- 9 p.m.
Better Call Saul — AMC
- Black Lightning — The CW
- The New Pope — HBO
10 p.m.
Breeders (two-episode series debut) — FX
The Good Doctor — ABC
McMillion$ — HBO
Spy Games — Bravo
Manifest — NBC
Kids Baking Championship — Food Network
10:15 p.m.
Dispatches From Elsewhere (series debut night 2) — AMC
10:30 p.m.
In the Room (with Chris Pratt) — E!
11 p.m.
Briarpatch — USA
Streaming
Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments