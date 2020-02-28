What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race revs up season 12, with guest judge Nicki Minaj
FRIDAY
RuPaul’s Drag Race
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1
Season Premiere
If the electrifying season 12 premiere is any indication, it’s a unanimous, boots-the-house-down-ticket vote in favor of RuPaul’s Drag Race ruling your life for the next three months. Mama Ru wants you to get your life as a new cast of queens spars for the title across politically-themed challenges and musical death-matches overseen by a sickening roster of guest judges including Nicki Minaj, Robyn, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. Forget the founding fathers, it’s all about these mothatucking mamas from here on out. —Joey Nolfi
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Queen Sono (series debut) — Netflix
Restaurants on the Edge (series debut) — Netflix
All the Bright Places (movie) — Netflix
Diary of a Future President — Disney+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+
Shop Class (series debut) — Disney+
Check local listings
Dishing With Julia Child (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Charmed — The CW
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC
MacGyver — CBS
Shark Tank — ABC
9 p.m.
Dynasty — The CW
The Kingmaker (documentary TV debut) — Showtime
20/20 (Nicholas McGuffin murder conviction overturned) — ABC
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (season premiere) — VH1
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Rapper 50 Cent is famous for taking us to the Candy Shop. John Mulaney, who is going back to where he birthed club promoter Stefan, has a chance to take us back to the Diner Lobster (not as catchy, FINE) hot off his last special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. If you’ve seen the Netflix extravaganza, then SNL‘s musical guest will be a familiar face: Talking Heads’ David Byrne. Come on by to see if we’ll get a Diner Lobster sequel, and if Byrne will bring the kids on stage to relive the glory of “Pay Attention!” —Omar Sanchez
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Seven Worlds, One Planet (season finale) — BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV
8 p.m.
Dying to Be You — Lifetime
Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC
SUNDAY
Doctor Who
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BBC America
Season Finale
Last week’s first half of the Doctor Who two-part season finale saw Jodie Whittaker’s time traveler, her friends, and the remnants of humanity facing off against the Cybermen. Also? In the show’s closing seconds, the return of Sacha Dewan’s villainous Master. Dewan took time out to tease this Sunday’s season-closer. “That really important statement that I said to the Doctor, which is ‘Everything you think you know is a lie’ — hopefully that question will be answered,” says the actor. “But more answers lead to more questions. The Master has so many different sides, but you’re going to see a side to him that you’ve not seen before, and you’re going to see a side to the Doctor that you’ve not seen before either. Yes, it’s pretty chaotic and action-packed, in one sense. It’s also incredibly emotional as well.” —Clark Collis
Dispatches From Elsewhere
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
Only a few years ago, Jason Segel was a rising comedy superstar, between hits like How I Met Your Mother and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. But the 40-year-old actor felt like he outgrew “stunted adolescence” and “being devastated about a girl,” so a bit of “self-exploration” found him creating, writing, directing, and starring in AMC’s new spooky adventure series Dispatches From Elsewhere. Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley play four strangers who yearn for something more, until they are brought together by a “puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life” and the game’s enigmatic frontman (Richard E. Grant). Segel doesn’t want to reveal too much about the mystery at the center of his story, although he’s willing to share the connection to a familiar tale. “What the show is about, parallel to that mystery, is four people in states of isolation and existential crisis on these character journeys, a lot like The Wizard of Oz.” he told EW. “And the journey along the yellow brick road is just as important as reaching Oz.” —Derek Lawrence
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
American Idol — ABC
God Friended Me — CBS
Little Big Shots (time slot premiere) — NBC
Outlander — Starz
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
The Simpsons — Fox
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
When Calls the Heart — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
Our Cartoon President — Showtime
9 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers — Fox
Homeland — Showtime
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
The Outsider — HBO
The Walking Dead — AMC
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy — Fox
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Avenue 5 — HBO
Bar Rescue (season premiere) — Paramount Network
Good Girls — NBC
Kidding (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS
10:30 p.m.
Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
