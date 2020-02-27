What to Watch on Thursday: Love Is Blind heads to the altar for wedding-filled finale

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Love Is Blind

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Finale

One wine-drinking dog and many mental breakdowns later, we still don’t know how blind love is. The season finale of Netflix’s relationship experiment docuseries may give us at least some answers. Giannina/Damian, Cameron/Lauren, Jessica/Mark, Kelly/Kenny, and Barnett/Amber are all moments away from heading to the altar to officially get married, a month after they met and without even seeing each other before proposing in pods. Will there be any cold feet? Colder than Cameron’s rap game, baby. —Omar Sanchez

Related content:

Altered Carbon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Altered Carbon should be every network’s dream property. The whole show is based on the sci-fi concept that humanity, in the distant future, developed the technological means to upload their consciousness to other bodies called “sleeves.” That alone gives this drama, based on the Richard Morgan books, a potentially infinite lifespan. Before he suits back up in his Marvel’s finest for the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s how actor Anthony Mackie is able to portray the same character played by Joel Kinnaman in season 1, soldier Takeshi Kovacs. He’s just now in a different sleeve. Mackie’s performance, and a richer color palette to this intergalactic setting, elevates Altered Carbon for season 2, which takes viewers to Takeshi’s home planet to continue his search for his lost love and solve a murder while he’s at it. It takes place 30 years after season 1, so no need to go binge the last 10 episodes in advance, either. —Nick Romano

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform

Outmatched — Fox

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Project Runway — Bravo

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Live PD: Wanted (season premiere) — A&E

Will & Grace — NBC



9:30 p.m.

Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Tommy — CBS

The Sinner — USA

Streaming

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change