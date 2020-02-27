Hear RuPaul playfully drag Jimmy Fallon in new rap song 'I'm That Bitch'

Call her mother, but don’t call RuPaul a “drag queen.”

Jimmy Fallon learned that the hard way when the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host stopped by The Tonight Show in early February to playfully correct him after he referred to Mama Ru as the first drag queen to grace the cover of Vanity Fair.

Now, RuPaul has turned the viral moment into a playful verse on his new rap single “I’m That Bitch,” the first 60 seconds of which EW can exclusively preview above.

“Had to almost cancel Jimmy, put him in a bodybag. He called me a drag queen? Bitch, I’m the queen of drag!” RuPaul raps on the single’s verses before repeating offering the sage advice: “In case you forgot, let me remind you that I, I, I’m that bitch!”

RuPaul — who co-wrote the song with longtime Drag Race music collaborator Leland, Freddy Scott, and Tom Campbell to honor upcoming guest judge Nicki Minaj — will debut “I’m That Bitch” (and its full cast recording) in full following Friday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premiere, with both the solo version and the cast-assisted version hitting streaming and download services on the night of the episode.

Hear EW’s exclusive preview of “I’m That Bitch” above, and tune in to VH1 Friday at 8:00 p.m. for the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 debut.

