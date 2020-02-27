Roswell, New Mexico type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi,

Drama,

Sci-fi,

Drama

“It’s too late; Max is dead.”

Things aren’t looking too cheery down in Roswell, New Mexico. After last season of the CW extraterrestrial drama ended with Max (Nathan Parson) using his alien powers to bring Rosa (Amber Midthunder) back to life and dying in the process, Liz (Jeanine Mason) has got some complicated grieving to do. In an exclusive promo clip from the show’s upcoming second season, Liz can be seen sobbing over Max’s lifeless body, while a confused Rosa wonders what the heck it going on — fair enough, she has been living in an alien pod for the last ten years.

Liz isn’t the only one struggling with grief. Isobel (Lily Cowles) is also having a pretty tough time of it, dealing with not only the death of her beloved brother, but also her psychopathic, killer husband. Sure, he wasn’t so great in the end, but that’s still a lot for a girl to deal with. The sneak peek scenes from season 2, see Izzie exploring her alien powers which now seem to include telekinesis too — and that’s just scratching the surface of all the alien and human drama to come this sophomore season.

Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW, March 16. Watch the exclusive clip above.

