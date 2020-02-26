What to Watch on Wednesday: Mice and Frogs and Bananas (oh my!) perform on The Masked Singer

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Group B has been a tough lot to crack, and when Tony Hawk was eliminated last week even EW staffers were stumped that the clues led to him. But that’s part of the thrill of this wacky show — we’re addicted to getting to the bottom of things and hopefully, with Wednesday’s clues, we can figure out the identity of at least a few of the five remaining competitors — Banana, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Frog. Oh and, the singing is pretty good too. —Rachel Yang
I Am Not Okay With This
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Netflix’s latest dark coming-of-age comedy is equal parts The End of the F***ing World, Stranger Things, John Hughes, and Carrie, with a little superhero origin story mixed in. The first two make sense, as the short, binge-worthy series comes from Jonathan Entwistle (director/executive producer of The End of the F***ing World) and Shawn Levy (as part of the Stranger Things producer’s Netflix deal). Starring It’s Sophia Lillis, I Am Not Okay With This — based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel — follows angsty teen girl Syd as she continues to cope with her father’s suicide less than a year ago, discovering her sexuality, dealing with the trials and tribulations of high school drama … and oh yeah, also figuring out how to control the mysterious superpowers beginning to awaken deep within her. The first season is only seven episodes, averaging about 20-30 minutes per episode, and the short binge will definitely leave you wanting more as it acts as more of an origin story rather than a complete first season. But if you dig any of the properties mentioned above, this show is tailor-made for you. Let’s just hope Netflix is okay with renewing I Am Not Okay With This for a second season. —Sydney Bucksbaum
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
The Goldbergs — ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season finale) — Bravo
Survivor — CBS
Riverdale — The CW
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Nancy Drew — The CW
Party of Five — Freeform
LEGO Masters — Fox
Summer House — Bravo
SEAL Team (2-hour winter premiere) — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
The Magicians — Syfy
Good Trouble — Freeform
Chicago P.D. — NBC
The Soup — E!
Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time — ABC
It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart (series debut) — truTV
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central
Streaming
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (docuseries debut) — Netflix
