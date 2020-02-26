Tony Hale cast as twin brothers in Hulu's The Mysterious Benedict Society adaptation

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (2)

It’s time to add Tony Hale‘s name to the hallowed list of actors who have played multiple roles in the same project!

The Arrested Development alum has been cast to play twin brothers in Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society, EW has learned. The new show is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA book series about four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Hale (Veep, Forky Asks a Question) has been cast in two roles — the first is Mr. Benedict, “a rumpled, affable eccentric genius.” He is the head of the Mysterious Benedict Society, aka the group of orphans he has recruited to save the world (think Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, before the kids grew up into dysfunctional adults). While Mr. Benedict is reluctant to put the children in harm’s way, he feels there is no other choice. His Society is mysterious and so is Mr. Benedict himself; he is the genial, cunning mastermind. Hale’s second role is Mr. Curtain, Mr. Benedict’s frustratingly sharp, well put-together (if villainous) twin brother.

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s showrunners are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, and will be executive produced by Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator).

Production on The Mysterious Benedict Society begins soon.

