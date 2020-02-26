The Masked Singer Mouse on why a legendary female singer hasn't won yet

Image zoom Greg Gayne/FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 5.

The Mouse scurried away too soon! First, the great Chaka Khan, a.k.a. Miss Monster, was voted off, and now Dionne Warwick is saying goodbye to the show in the same season. Still, she got to sing two songs before she left for good, and she chatted with EW about why she went on The Masked Singer, why beloved female crooners like her haven’t won the show yet, new music in the horizon, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When we were watching the episode, someone in the office went “That’s Dionne Warwick” as soon as you started singing. Did you expect people to be able to guess who you were right away?

DIONNE WARWICK: It’s kind of hard to disguise my voice, unfortunately, in this case, and they recognized my voice, there’s nothing I can do about that.

What was it like to be voted off after Chaka Khan? It’s crazy to have two big singers on the show.

Well, you can’t deceive the viewers. If they recognize your voice, they recognize your voice.

Did you get to hear Miss Monster sing at all and think, “Oh, that’s Chaka Khan”?

Yes, I did.

Did you guess it was her?

No, I really didn’t. And it’s only because there were certain notes, and certain parts of her voice that she could never disguise and then the panel started guessing who it was, I kind of knew that, “Yeah, they know.”

Did you expect that you’d be eliminated, because during the episode, even Ken Jeong was like, “I thought the Taco was going to go.”

Really? [Laughs] I didn’t know if I was gonna stay or not. When people kind of get a clue, and they stick to it, you can have an indication, “Well, it’s been very nice and thank you very much.”

Did you have any sort of involvement in helping the team create the clue package?

No, they asked me questions and I gave them answers. And I think they started to write the clue packages.

What made you want to go on the show?

My son, who had seen the show and thought it was cute, and I’ve watched the show when Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle were on it and I said, “Well two of my buddies did it, why not me?”

What made you choose the mouse costume? It was one of my favorite costumes, it was so cute!

Yes, that’s the exact word I would use: cute. That face is just too adorable to turn down.

I would much prefer to be the Mouse than the Taco.

[Laughs] I totally agree.

And like you said, there were so many legendary singers on the show like you, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight. Why do you think you didn’t go all the way?

When there’s a distinctive voice that is recognized, you can only go so far because I guess that’s the gist of the show itself.

So it’s about the mystery part of it?

Exactly.

Are there any celebrities that you want to see on the show next season?

Well, I don’t know who else would have volunteered going on the show. But I’m sure that people like Lionel Richie might consider it, or Usher might consider it. There are a lot of them I’m certain that would have a ball doing it.

What was your overall experience like on the show?

I had the best time, it was so much fun. Everybody on the show was just wonderful.

Did you feel any sort of nerves getting on stage the first time?

No, not at all. It wasn’t the easiest thing to navigate but it was easy. As a matter of fact, the only thing I was cognizant of at all times was that the head itself, because it’s quite mobile and it moves a lot. So I had to be kind of forward and walking and moving.

Do you have any projects you’re working on?

Yeah, I’ll be back in the studio soon to do a new CD and now a residency in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. That’s taking the time right now. My current CD is out now, She’s Back. I also did a Christmas CD, The Voices of Christmas.

