You can’t have a medieval epic without slipping in the word “king” somewhere. Netflix knows this to be true: The Last Kingdom, Outlaw King, The King. Now, with the arrival of the Letter for the King trailer, the streaming platform unveils a new look at its next kingly fantasy epic.

Featuring Andy Serkis, Serkis’ daughter Ruby, and His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson, the six-episode series is based on author Tonke Dragt’s YA fantasy novel about a young knight-in-training, Tiuri (Wilson), who’s tasked with delivering a precious letter to the king that affects the entire kingdom and thousands of lives. (So, in essence, it’s like a medieval version of Sam Mendes’ 1917.)

There’s a ruthless prince, a prophecy about a hero who will rise to defeat said prince, fire that is magically animated as a giant snake like the Dumbledore duel in Harry Potter (apparently you can’t have a fantasy epic without that, either), and a secret power within Tiuri that reveals itself as he and a band of other young heroes band together to embark on this quest.

Wilson currently stars as Will Parry in HBO’s His Dark Materials, which is based on another top-selling fantasy saga. The show concluded its first season in December 2019 and will return for season 2 at a still-TBD date.

The Letter for the King will premiere on Netflix this March 20.

