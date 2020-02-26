Silence of the Lambs sequel series finds its Clarice

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images; Orion/MGM

CBS gives a big “Hello!” to its new Clarice.

Rebecca Breeds, an actress known for roles on The Originals and Pretty Little Liars, landed the title role in the network’s planned Silence of the Lambs sequel series, Clarice.

The drama pilot, which has a series commitment at CBS, takes place in 1993, one year after the events of the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, which starred Jodie Foster as Clarice. Now, the brilliant and vulnerable Clarice, who graduated Magna from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology, is described as having bravery and an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Clarice marks a “deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.” per a previous network description.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who wrote the pilot, serve as executive producers with Heather Kadin and co-executive producer Aaron Baiers.

Breeds also appeared on CBS’ The Code series, NBC’s The Brave, and the Australian series Three Summers.

