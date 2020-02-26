Weirdest Shark Tank pitch ever? Watch the Sharks remember the time someone licked a cat

Shark Tank type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Of all the wacky inventions that have been featured on Shark Tank, the Licki Brush was among the most memorable. Get this — it was a brush … you put in your mouth … to pet your furry pet. A true must-have, if we’ve ever heard one.

In EW’s exclusive video, the Sharks look back on what exactly went down when one pair pitched the idea in a 2017 episode.

“Licki Brush is the tongue-shaped brush you can use to finally lick your cat just like a momma cat licks her young,” Tara O’Mara said, while wearing cat eats.

“You’re not gonna stick that in your mouth, are you?” Kevin O’Leary asked, before O’Mara did exactly that, leading all the sharks to loudly groan.

The wildest part was, O’Mara and her partner asked for a whopping $300,000 investment in exchange for a 15 percent stake in the business. That dream was quickly shut down, but not before one of the Sharks had some fun with the product.

Robert Herjavec actually stuck the Licki Brush in his mouth to caress a cat on national television, and it’s not something he’ll live down any time soon.

“Not my proudest moment on Shark Tank,” he said in the video. “Yeah, it was very odd.”

Even during the episode, Herjavec regretted what he did, saying “I hate myself so much right now.”

“Robert can never take that back. It’s out in the universe,” said fellow Shark Daymond John.

The clip is part of the program’s one-hour special on the most successful products, unforgettable pitches, and sharpest entrepreneurs that have appeared in its 11 seasons. You can guess which camp the Licki Brush falls under.

Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time will interview iconic Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Herjavec, Daymond John, and O’Leary to reflect on the show and its most memorable moments. ABC News cameras will also follow show producers through an open call audition in Dallas, where hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs tried to get into the Tank. The one-hour program will also answer the question: what is the greatest Shark Tank product of all time?

The special airs on a special edition of 20/20 Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

