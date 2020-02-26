Nick Jonas sings Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy for Jimmy Fallon's water-logged music game

Nick Jonas kissed a girl and he liked it. Hope his boyfriend don’t mind it… Wait. What?

The Jonas Brothers frontman performed some covers of Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! At the Disco in another round of Jimmy Fallon‘s Slay It, Don’t Spray It Tonight Show game.

The rules stipulate that you sing a popular song with the lyrics on display for you until they cut out and it’s up to Jonas and Fallon to remember the rest of it. Whoever’s turn it is, if they get it right, water is shot in the face of their opponent. If they get it wrong, the water comes for them.

“I have heard of this song,” Jonas said before slaying Perry’s 2008 hit “I Kissed a Girl.” He also nailed Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” from 2005. Fallon, on the other hand, didn’t fair so well. Fortunately, the only song lyrics he could remember were the ones for Jonas’ own “Sucker.” That would’ve been embarrassing.

