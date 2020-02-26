John Mulaney gets a sobering look at a new Pete Davidson in SNL promo

Comedian John Mulaney is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, so he decided to check in on his friend and former tour-mate Pete Davidson.

In a promo released ahead of Saturday’s episode, the Big Mouth star expected to come into Davidson’s dressing room and see him up to his usual antics, the young SNL cast member has instead seemingly taken on a zen new life with the help of his guru Gary (played by SNL writer and Shrill cast member Gary Richardson).

Gone is the redness in Davidson’s eyes, the illegal pet monkey he keeps in the corner of his dressing room, and the garish streetwear he’s known for wearing. Mulaney is not even able to bum a menthol vape off the Big Time Adolescence actor.

Mulaney notices Davidson still has his “hoodrat gear” to throw over his new yoga wear, giving the people what they want. Before Davidson leaves, Mulaney gives him a reminder to “be sure to act real stupid,” to which Davidson, who recently talked about the people at SNL thinking he’s “f—ing dumb,” responds with “Oh, you know I will.”

Saturday Night Live with John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

