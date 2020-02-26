Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Whitney Russell Harris-Crane, is that really you?

Brook Kerr, who played the aforementioned character on NBC’s old sudser Passions, is returning to daytime dramas this April, EW can exclusively reveal. She’ll join General Hospital as a new doctor, and EW has the first look!

Not much else is known about Kerr’s character, who will show up in Port Charles on April 5. But daytime fans — especially those who loved Passions — should remember Kerr’s portrayal as Whitney, the daughter of Eve and T.C. Russell. The Russells were one of the core families in the fictitious town of Harmony on Passions, which aired on NBC from 1999-2007 and then on DirecTV from 2007-08. Kerr’s character was memorable because of her relationship with Chad (played by Donn Swaby and Charles Divins), whom everyone initially thought was her half-brother. Whitney even became a nun to absolve herself of the shame! But alas, she and Chad were not blood relatives so they ended up getting hitched.

Kerr left Passions in 2007 under the guise that her character moved to New Orleans. Her most recent roles include stints on Hawaii Five-0 and Westworld, as well as The Grinder, NCIS: Los Angeles, and True Blood.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

