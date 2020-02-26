Watch Empire pick up after midseason cliffhanger in exclusive clip

By Derek Lawrence
February 26, 2020 at 01:00 PM EST

Empire

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Could this be it for Cookie and/or Lucious?

In separate Empire flash-forwards, we’ve seen Lucious (Terrence Howard) shot and Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) car blow up. Then, in last December’s midseason finale, as the dysfunctional couple seemed to be passionately reconciling, Lucious’ crazy-ex White Tracy (Amanda Detmer) arrived at their home and held them at gunpoint. In an exclusive clip from next week’s midseason premiere, Empire‘s final season picks up right where the cliffhanger left off.

“For 35 years, I’ve lived in the shadow of Cookie and Lucious, when I was the real love story,” declares Tracy. “You are finally going to listen. Both of you. Mine is the last voice you’re ever gonna hear.”

Following the last episode, EW chatted with showrunner Brett Mahoney about what was coming with this sequence. “I don’t know that you can say for a fact that what’s happening with White Tracy isn’t linked to the flash-forward that we’ve seen,” he coyly shared. “But I will say what happens with White Tracy will have ramifications for the entire family.”

Parrish Lewis/FOX

Watch the clip above.

Empire returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related content:

Empire

Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created this Fox drama about a kingpin of hip-hop (played by Terrence Howard) and his family, who fight him for control of the empire.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
Genre
Premiere
  • 01/07/15
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com