Could this be it for Cookie and/or Lucious?

In separate Empire flash-forwards, we’ve seen Lucious (Terrence Howard) shot and Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) car blow up. Then, in last December’s midseason finale, as the dysfunctional couple seemed to be passionately reconciling, Lucious’ crazy-ex White Tracy (Amanda Detmer) arrived at their home and held them at gunpoint. In an exclusive clip from next week’s midseason premiere, Empire‘s final season picks up right where the cliffhanger left off.

“For 35 years, I’ve lived in the shadow of Cookie and Lucious, when I was the real love story,” declares Tracy. “You are finally going to listen. Both of you. Mine is the last voice you’re ever gonna hear.”

Following the last episode, EW chatted with showrunner Brett Mahoney about what was coming with this sequence. “I don’t know that you can say for a fact that what’s happening with White Tracy isn’t linked to the flash-forward that we’ve seen,” he coyly shared. “But I will say what happens with White Tracy will have ramifications for the entire family.”

Empire returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

