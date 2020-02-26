Gentefied writer and activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28

Image zoom Camila María Concepción/Instagram

Camila María Concepción, the trans Latina writer, actress, and activist whose credits included Netflix’s Gentefied and Daybreak, died by suicide Feb. 21. She was 28.

Representatives for Gentefied and Netflix confirmed her death to EW.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Camila Concepción,” Netflix said in a statement. “Camila was a talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera. She made bold and critical contributions to our industry, most recently through her incredible writing on Gentefied, and her legacy will live on through her work. Our thoughts are with her family and friends in this time of loss.”

A native of Southern California’s Inland Empire, Concepción served as a writers’ assistant on Gentefied, which centers on three Mexican-American cousins finding their place in the world at large and a rapidly changing Los Angeles neighborhood. She co-wrote the freshman series’ ninth episode, “Protest Tacos.”

A statement provided to EW on behalf of Gentefied said, “We are heartbroken by the loss of Camila Concepcion. She was hired as our writer’s assistant on Gentefied but quickly made her way into our hearts as a sister, writer and friend. She co-wrote episode 109 ‘Protest Tacos‘ and we were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.”

Concepción also worked as a staff writer on the zombie dramedy Daybreak and was on the front lines advocating for proper trans representation along with Transparent creator Jill Soloway through the Time’s Up 50/50 by 2020 initiative. In 2018, she spoke about trans liberation at the United States of Women Summit. Prior to her career in entertainment, she studied English literature at Yale University.

In tribute to Concepción, Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez wrote on Instagram that the young writer was “a brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world.” Co-creator Marvin Lemus added that she was “the most special, raw talent we’d ever f—ing met.”

A spokesperson for Concepción’s talent agency, UTA, said in a statement, “Camila was a one of a kind soul and we were so lucky to have worked with her. She was a fierce advocate for all she believed in and was taken away from us way too soon. She had many stories left to tell and we will continue to work on her behalf to ensure that those stories are shared with the rest of the world.”

