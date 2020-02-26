Grey's Anatomy has a new intern — watch Beanie Feldstein in first look

Beanie Feldstein‘s banner year continues.

The Booksmart breakout is headed to Grey’s Anatomy, where she is set to play a new intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital whom Richard takes under his wing.

In a preview for the episode, which airs Thursday on ABC, Feldstein’s character introduces herself as Tess Desmond to Richard, who is practicing a Laparoscopic cholecystectomy (a.k.a. gallbladder removal). When she asks why he, who has done “like, a million of those,” is practicing, he tells her he is only an expert because of practice. Clearly eager to prove herself, she says, “I just don’t get it. Those residents, they work their butts off, they go into a mountain of debt all for a chance at the greatest job on the planet and they treat it like it’s retail.”

Richard, who seems to approve, then steps aside so she can practice with him. Check the clip out below.

ABC declined to provide further details about Feldstein’s character and story line.

Later this year, Feldstein will be seen on season 3 of FX’s anthology series American Crime Story as a very different intern. Feldstein is set to star as Monica Lewinsky on the show, which has been dubbed Impeachment and is set to follow the events of the Lewinsky-Bill Clinton sex scandal of 1998 that resulted in his impeachment. Clive Owen stars as the former president, while Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner, Betty Gilpin, and more round out the cast.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

