American Horror Story season 10 cast confirmed: Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, more

Image zoom Rachel Luna/FilmMagic; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (2)

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

The next surprise addition to the still-growing American Horror Story cinematic universe has been unveiled: Macaulay Culkin.

The Home Alone star, 39, has been confirmed for season 10, along with nine other veterans of creator Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology troupe.

Murphy made the announcement with an expectedly cryptic video announcement on Wednesday over social media. The theme, the reveal for which is always made a viral affair, is still hush-hush. But the teaser we see is a black-and-white scene of waves crashing into a vacant beach to the sound of Orville Peck’s 2017 song “Dead of Night.”

Sarah Paulson was previously announced to return for AHS season 10 as a “central character,” and now she’s also joined by (noted Cheer fan) Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Worth noting that Ross continues to make history. After Pose, she scored a feature role on AHS: 1984, making her the first trans woman in history to book two series regular roles on television. Now, it would appear she’s got three.

Culkin, who appears in the occasional independent film or television series, recently graced the cover of Esquire, in which he opened up about some of his acting decisions, including how he auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood but it didn’t go well.

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s—, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s—. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

Culkin recently appeared on the Hulu show Dollface and in Seth Green’s 2019 film Changeland.

AHS was already green lit for a 10-episode 10th season following the 1984 run when FX formally renewed the series through season 13.

