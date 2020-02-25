What to Watch on Tuesday: Pete Davidson is Alive From New York in Netflix stand-up special

By EW Staff
February 25, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Full disclosure: we have no idea, beyond the content of the above trailer, what to tell you about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson‘s first stand-up special because Netflix didn’t provide a screener to press in advance. In the words of Davidson’s SNL character Chad, “Okay.” But ultimately, it’s fine because anyone who’s seen Davidson’s Weekend Update appearances — whether he’s on a comedic rant about transgender rights, his mental health, or his hometown, Staten Island — is familiar with his raw, unfiltered, zero f—s to give style of comedy, so expect more of that. But no desk, no Colin and Che … all eyes on Davidson. Just the way it should be. —Gerrad Hall

Related content: 

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings
Finding Your Roots (Laura Linney, Lisa Ling, Soledad O’Brien) — PBS

8 p.m.
CBS News Democratic Primary Debate — CBS
The ConnersABC
The Flash — The CW
The VoiceNBC

8:30 p.m.
Bless This MessABC

9 p.m.
This Is Us NBC
The Biggest Loser — USA
DC’s Legends of TomorrowThe CW
mixed-ishABC
Schitt’s CreekPop TV
Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

9:30 p.m.
black-ish ABC

10 p.m.
New AmsterdamNBC
For LifeABC
Cherish the DayOWN

Streaming
Bombshell — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com