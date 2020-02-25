What to Watch on Tuesday: Pete Davidson is Alive From New York in Netflix stand-up special

Image zoom

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Full disclosure: we have no idea, beyond the content of the above trailer, what to tell you about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson‘s first stand-up special because Netflix didn’t provide a screener to press in advance. In the words of Davidson’s SNL character Chad, “Okay.” But ultimately, it’s fine because anyone who’s seen Davidson’s Weekend Update appearances — whether he’s on a comedic rant about transgender rights, his mental health, or his hometown, Staten Island — is familiar with his raw, unfiltered, zero f—s to give style of comedy, so expect more of that. But no desk, no Colin and Che … all eyes on Davidson. Just the way it should be. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Finding Your Roots (Laura Linney, Lisa Ling, Soledad O’Brien) — PBS

8 p.m.

CBS News Democratic Primary Debate — CBS

The Conners — ABC

The Flash — The CW

The Voice — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC

The Biggest Loser — USA

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

mixed-ish — ABC

Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo



9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

New Amsterdam — NBC

For Life — ABC

Cherish the Day — OWN

Streaming

Bombshell — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change