Veronica questions Betty about Jughead's murder in exclusive Riverdale clip

At this point, you’d think Veronica, Archie, and Betty would be better at lying. But Jughead’s death seems to have them off their collective game.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next Riverdale, which sees the three besties panicking about the fact that they’ve all told different stories about the night Jughead died. (Reminder: In the last episode, Donna threatened to say the mysterious word that supposedly makes Betty go into a fugue state, and next thing we saw, Betty was standing over Jughead’s body holding a rock, and he wasn’t breathing.)

Now, we find out what they did after that moment in the woods: They called Charles, Betty and Jughead’s questionable half-brother who also happens to be an FBI agent. He helped them deal with Jughead’s body, but now, they’re trying to figure out their next move. “We didn’t do anything, did we?” Veronica asks her bestie, reminding her about the murder weapon Betty was holding when they found her. “I had just found Jughead too,” Betty explains. “I picked up the rock, that was a stupid mistake.” Betty seems convinced that this is all part of Bret and Donna’s plan. “I played right into their trap,” she says. “Those psychotic preppies are trying to frame us for murder.”

Veronica and Archie, however, don’t seem quite as sure about Betty’s conspiracy theory. Watch the full clip above.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

