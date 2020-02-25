RuPaul should’ve listened when Nicki Minaj sternly said “I’m the best bitch doing it.”

The rap superstar makes a playful grab for the drag superstar’s throne in EW’s exclusive clip from the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premiere, which sees her strutting the Emmy-winning reality competition show’s iconic runway to deliver the host’s iconic opening line.

As co-judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley watch in confused horror, Minaj, set to guest-judge the first episode of the season, takes on RuPaul’s usual duties and introduces the panel.

“Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race!” Minaj shouts as Visage speculates that Minaj came through “the wrong door” to get to the stage. “Did I? I mean, I came in where the queen was supposed to come in through,” Minaj responds.

“Please don’t tell me I did something wrong. I don’t want to get in trouble by Ru!” Minaj shouts, running to join the panel as RuPaul’s signature laugh echoes throughout the studio from backstage. “She’s coming!”

See how Minaj’s Drag Race debut unfolds when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW’s sneak peek from the first episode above, and head here for our exclusive interviews with the new cast of queens.

