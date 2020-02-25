Watch BTS perform 'ON' at Grand Central Terminal and reveal the black bean noodles incident

BTS and The Tonight Show made history on Monday when Grand Central Terminal shut down just for the South Korean pop supergroup to belt out the lead single “ON” from its new album Map of the Soul: 7.

The group and its backup dancers fully explored the terminal’s vast space in an edgy performance that let each member shine.

The show capped off The Tonight Show’s subway special, which was the first time a late-night program did a show on the New York City subway.

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots regaled passengers in a subway car with jokes and songs, and then all seven members of BTS (RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga) joined in.

While in the car, Fallon asked RM and Jimin a question that BTS fans — dubbed Army — were dying to know. One tweet about the “black bean noodle incident” from a fan even garnered over 13,000 likes.

“It was during our training years. We were taking a short break from practice and he said he was going to the restroom,” Jimin said. “But he’d actually gone to eat black bean noodles alone. While we were all waiting!”

Jimmy uncovers the story behind the black bean noodle incident! #BTSOnFallon pic.twitter.com/nZKA5n0TXs — Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 25, 2020

“I had a stomach ache,” RM said, adding that he was only gone three or four minutes. “I was like, ‘Give me noodles as fast as you can.’ Swallowed it and boom.”

So there you have it, case closed!

Fallon also asked the boys about their new album and their careers, including what they would do if they weren’t in a boy band. The answers were surprising — leader RM said businessman, V answered saxophonist, and Jimin went along with Fallon’s recommendation that he’d be a talk show host.

“Jimin Fallon,” Suga cheekily suggested.

RM also revealed that one person he’d like to meet would be John Cena, which surprised Fallon.

“He’s a big fan of us. It’s mutual, of course,” the rapper said. “We were always watching WWE when we were like 13.”

Proving their fandom, the rest of the members joined him in singing Cena’s famous entrance theme song.

“I’m going to get you hooked up with John Cena,” Fallon promised.

That was followed by a round of subway games, like sticking Post-Its on one another and balancing rubber ducks on the backs of their hands.

Then, BTS followed Fallon to an N.Y.C. staple, Katz’s Delicatessen, where they learned what an average American eats (“No veggies?” RM asked) and helped make sandwiches for customers in the shop.

BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 timeline will culminate with the release of the music video for “ON” on Feb. 28. There are two versions of the song: one with only BTS and a digital-release-only edition featuring Sia.

The group will remain booked and busy in the coming weeks to promote the new project, including visiting The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Tuesday.

Related content: