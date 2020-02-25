Skate Kitchen-inspired skater girl series gets official teaser

Betty, the Skate Kitchen-inspired TV series at HBO, gets an official trailer that dives into skater girl culture in New York City.

Crystal Moselle directed Skate Kitchen, the hit drama from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. As writer, director, and executive producer, she created this new series with Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Lesley Arfin. Many of the actors who starred in the film will also return to act in Betty.

The six half-hour episodes follow a group of women navigating the typically male-dominated skater world in the Big Apple. The cast includes characters like Rachelle Vinberg’s Camille, who worked hard to carve out a small space to call her own on the skating scene. There’s also Nina Moran as comedic Kirt, Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams as quiet storm Moonbear, Dede Lovelace as opinionated Janay, and Ajani Russell as the flirty Indigo.

The teaser takes viewers on a tour through their world, from the skating parks to Washington Square Park to the Staten Island Ferry to the New York City skylines.

Betty will premiere on HBO on May 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Related content: